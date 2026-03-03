Boqii Holding Limited Sponsored ADR (NYSEAMERICAN:BQ) Short Interest Update

Boqii Holding Limited Sponsored ADR (NYSEAMERICAN:BQ – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 76,088 shares, an increase of 22.6% from the January 29th total of 62,043 shares. Currently, 3.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 262,820 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Based on an average daily volume of 262,820 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 3.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Boqii Stock Up 4.5%

Shares of BQ stock traded up $0.05 on Tuesday, hitting $1.15. 57,210 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 142,199. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.59. Boqii has a 52 week low of $1.06 and a 52 week high of $56.10.

Get Boqii alerts:

Boqii (NYSEAMERICAN:BQ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 5th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $14.60 million during the quarter.

Boqii Company Profile

Boqii Holding Limited (NYSE: BQ) is a China-based pet-focused e-commerce and services platform that connects pet owners with a comprehensive range of products and care solutions. The company operates a direct-to-consumer online marketplace, offering pet food, accessories, healthcare products and lifestyle goods from both domestic and international brands. Through its website and mobile application, Boqii provides a streamlined shopping experience tailored to the needs of pet owners across China.

Beyond retail, Boqii integrates an ecosystem of pet-care services, including grooming, training, veterinary consultations and pet insurance.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Boqii Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boqii and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.