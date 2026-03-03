Short Interest in Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) Expands By 22.6%

Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 12,479,237 shares, an increase of 22.6% from the January 29th total of 10,179,831 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,779,128 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.0 days. Approximately 11.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Approximately 11.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,779,128 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.0 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SFIX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Stitch Fix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 3rd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Stitch Fix in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. UBS Group dropped their target price on Stitch Fix from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Stitch Fix in a research note on Monday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Research lowered Stitch Fix from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Stitch Fix presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.33.

Get Stitch Fix alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Stitch Fix

Insider Buying and Selling at Stitch Fix

Institutional Trading of Stitch Fix

In related news, insider Casey O’connor sold 83,641 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.16, for a total value of $431,587.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 542,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,797,086.36. This trade represents a 13.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO David Aufderhaar sold 24,114 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.13, for a total transaction of $123,704.82. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 1,251,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,422,052.06. The trade was a 1.89% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 494,498 shares of company stock worth $2,578,645 in the last quarter. 16.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SFIX. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in shares of Stitch Fix in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. First Dallas Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Stitch Fix in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Stitch Fix by 32.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 10,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 2,645 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of Stitch Fix during the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stitch Fix by 30.0% during the second quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.04% of the company’s stock.

Stitch Fix Stock Performance

Stitch Fix stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.17. 2,137,077 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,057,517. Stitch Fix has a 12-month low of $2.60 and a 12-month high of $5.94. The firm has a market cap of $425.41 million, a P/E ratio of -19.81 and a beta of 2.31. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.61 and a 200 day moving average of $4.72.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 4th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.05). Stitch Fix had a negative net margin of 2.23% and a negative return on equity of 14.38%. The firm had revenue of $342.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $335.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.03) EPS. Stitch Fix’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Stitch Fix will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

About Stitch Fix

(Get Free Report)

Stitch Fix, Inc, headquartered in San Francisco, California, is a leading online personal styling service that blends data science with human expertise to deliver curated clothing and accessory selections. Founded in 2011 by Katrina Lake, the company pioneered a subscription-based model in which customers receive periodic “Fixes” tailored to their personal style, size and budget. Each shipment arrives with several handpicked items along with styling notes, allowing clients to review, purchase and return pieces at their convenience.

Clients begin by completing an online style profile that captures their measurements, design preferences and lifestyle needs.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Stitch Fix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stitch Fix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.