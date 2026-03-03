Short Interest in TD SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE:SNX) Grows By 22.2%

TD SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE:SNX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 1,527,247 shares, an increase of 22.2% from the January 29th total of 1,249,793 shares. Approximately 1.9% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 753,520 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days. Based on an average daily volume of 753,520 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days. Approximately 1.9% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other TD SYNNEX news, CEO Patrick Zammit sold 13,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.57, for a total transaction of $2,384,823.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 170,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,326,116.96. This represents a 7.52% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard T. Hume sold 23,365 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.63, for a total transaction of $3,753,119.95. Following the sale, the director directly owned 42,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,829,184.45. This trade represents a 35.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders sold 80,916 shares of company stock valued at $13,111,209. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of TD SYNNEX

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dorato Capital Management acquired a new position in TD SYNNEX during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Ossiam increased its stake in shares of TD SYNNEX by 84.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ossiam now owns 164 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd bought a new stake in shares of TD SYNNEX in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC acquired a new stake in TD SYNNEX in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in TD SYNNEX during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. 84.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TD SYNNEX Stock Down 0.7%

Shares of TD SYNNEX stock traded down $1.10 on Tuesday, hitting $156.05. The company had a trading volume of 474,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 787,901. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $156.70 and a 200-day moving average of $153.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.75. TD SYNNEX has a twelve month low of $92.23 and a twelve month high of $175.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.37.

TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 8th. The business services provider reported $3.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $17.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.46 billion. TD SYNNEX had a net margin of 1.32% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.09 EPS. TD SYNNEX has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 3.000-3.500 EPS. Research analysts predict that TD SYNNEX will post 11.88 earnings per share for the current year.

TD SYNNEX Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 30th. Investors of record on Friday, January 16th were given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 16th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. This is a boost from TD SYNNEX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. TD SYNNEX’s payout ratio is 19.26%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SNX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wall Street Zen raised TD SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 21st. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $182.00 target price on shares of TD SYNNEX in a report on Friday, January 9th. Zacks Research lowered TD SYNNEX from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 15th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of TD SYNNEX from $164.00 to $163.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of TD SYNNEX in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $170.64.

About TD SYNNEX

TD SYNNEX (NYSE: SNX) is a leading global distributor and solutions aggregator for the information technology industry. Formed in September 2021 through the merger of Tech Data and SYNNEX Corporation, the company provides a comprehensive range of products, services and solutions that span hardware, software, cloud, mobility, security and data center technologies. TD SYNNEX partners with vendors, resellers and system integrators to design, deploy and support IT infrastructures across diverse market segments, including commercial enterprises, public sector organizations and retail operations.

The company’s core business activities include the distribution of technology products from manufacturers such as servers, storage, networking equipment and peripherals, as well as the resale and provisioning of software licenses and cloud-based solutions.

