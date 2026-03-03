BW LPG Limited (NYSE:BWLP) Declares Quarterly Dividend of 5.43

BW LPG Limited (NYSE:BWLP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of 5.4297 per share on Monday, March 23rd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 117.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This is a 1,257.4% increase from BW LPG’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40.

BW LPG Stock Down 1.5%

NYSE:BWLP traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $18.44. 534,556 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 385,274. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $2.79 billion and a PE ratio of 16.32. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.21. BW LPG has a one year low of $7.86 and a one year high of $18.84.

BW LPG (NYSE:BWLP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.09. BW LPG had a net margin of 4.57% and a return on equity of 8.78%. The business had revenue of $258.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.18 million.

Positive Sentiment: Q4 results beat expectations — BW LPG reported EPS of $0.69 vs. consensus $0.60 and revenue of $258.2M vs. $217.2M, driven by solid shipping performance and Product Services. The company also posted strong TCE (time charter equivalent) metrics above guidance for the quarter. Business Wire — Financial Results

Q4 results beat expectations — BW LPG reported EPS of $0.69 vs. consensus $0.60 and revenue of $258.2M vs. $217.2M, driven by solid shipping performance and Product Services. The company also posted strong TCE (time charter equivalent) metrics above guidance for the quarter. Positive Sentiment: Generous Q4 cash dividend declared — the board approved a US$0.57 per-share cash dividend (record date 13 March 2026), which supports the stock’s income appeal. Business Wire — Dividend Notice

Generous Q4 cash dividend declared — the board approved a US$0.57 per-share cash dividend (record date 13 March 2026), which supports the stock’s income appeal. Neutral Sentiment: Management disclosure and materials available — the company published its earnings presentation and earnings call transcript (useful for parsing management commentary on rates, fleet utilization and Product Services). Seeking Alpha — Q4 Presentation Seeking Alpha — Call Transcript

Management disclosure and materials available — the company published its earnings presentation and earnings call transcript (useful for parsing management commentary on rates, fleet utilization and Product Services). Negative Sentiment: Guidance/near-term outlook concerns weighed on sentiment — despite the beat, commentary around future rate visibility and guidance prompted some profit-taking, which analysts and media flagged as the reason for the stock’s pullback. Investing.com — Guidance Concerns

BW LPG (NYSE: BWLP) is a pure?play owner and operator of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) carriers. The company’s core business centers on the maritime transportation of LPG, predominantly propane and butane, under both time? and voyage?charter arrangements. Its fleet comprises pressurized and semi?refrigerated vessels designed to meet the specific requirements of LPG producers, traders and end?users around the world.

Headquartered in Singapore, BW LPG serves a global customer base, with commercial offices in key energy hubs including Houston, London, Dubai and Tokyo.

