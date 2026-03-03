Short Interest in MDxHealth SA (NASDAQ:MDXH) Drops By 23.1%

MDxHealth SA (NASDAQ:MDXH – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 22,470 shares, a decrease of 23.1% from the January 29th total of 29,229 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 96,543 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 96,543 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MDxHealth

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. XTX Topco Ltd boosted its position in MDxHealth by 220.0% during the 4th quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 40,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 28,090 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of MDxHealth by 328.3% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 116,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 89,553 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of MDxHealth in the fourth quarter valued at about $68,000. 683 Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MDxHealth during the 4th quarter valued at about $384,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in MDxHealth during the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,000.

Get MDxHealth alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of MDxHealth in a research report on Tuesday, December 23rd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of MDxHealth in a research report on Monday, December 29th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of MDxHealth from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Finally, Lake Street Capital upped their target price on MDxHealth from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MDxHealth has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.75.

MDxHealth Stock Down 0.6%

Shares of MDXH traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.35. The company had a trading volume of 118,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 131,211. MDxHealth has a 1-year low of $1.35 and a 1-year high of $5.33. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.77. The stock has a market cap of $165.83 million, a PE ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 1.61.

MDxHealth (NASDAQ:MDXH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported $999.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $999.13. The firm had revenue of $29.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.05 million. MDxHealth had a negative return on equity of 1,078.01% and a negative net margin of 31.07%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that MDxHealth will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

About MDxHealth

(Get Free Report)

MDxHealth, headquartered in Mechelen, Belgium, with a U.S. presence in Newton, Massachusetts, is a molecular diagnostics company focused on improving the accuracy of cancer diagnosis and treatment decision making through epigenetic biomarker assays. The company specializes in developing and commercializing tests that detect DNA methylation changes associated with urological cancers, enabling more precise risk stratification and patient management.

MDxHealth’s lead product portfolio includes ConfirmMDx and SelectMDx.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MDxHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MDxHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.