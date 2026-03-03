Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MIST) Short Interest Update

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MIST – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 7,474,168 shares, a decrease of 22.1% from the January 29th total of 9,597,134 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,061,707 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.6 days. Currently, 10.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Currently, 10.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,061,707 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.6 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at Milestone Pharmaceuticals

In other news, CEO Joseph Oliveto sold 34,523 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.93, for a total value of $66,629.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 482,744 shares in the company, valued at $931,695.92. This represents a 6.67% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider David Bharucha sold 58,007 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.32, for a total value of $134,576.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 91,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $213,423.76. This represents a 38.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 416,327 shares of company stock valued at $935,458 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 19.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Simplify Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Milestone Pharmaceuticals by 16.5% during the second quarter. Simplify Asset Management Inc. now owns 990,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,921,000 after acquiring an additional 140,000 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its holdings in Milestone Pharmaceuticals by 74.6% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 23,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd boosted its stake in Milestone Pharmaceuticals by 209.5% during the second quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 160,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 108,959 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. increased its position in Milestone Pharmaceuticals by 30.1% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 43,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals by 553.5% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 130,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 110,699 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.18% of the company’s stock.

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Analyst Ratings Changes

Shares of MIST traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.65. 923,375 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,349,670. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.00. Milestone Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.63 and a 52-week high of $3.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 8.24 and a current ratio of 8.24. The company has a market cap of $140.53 million, a PE ratio of -2.01 and a beta of 0.48.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MIST. TD Cowen upgraded Milestone Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals from $4.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 16th. Wall Street Zen cut Milestone Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 10th. Zacks Research cut Milestone Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Milestone Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.00.

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Milestone Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing innovative therapies for respiratory diseases. The company’s research emphasizes both biologic and small-molecule approaches designed to improve mucociliary clearance, reduce airway inflammation and address chronic and refractory cough. Milestone’s pipeline targets key underserved conditions such as cystic fibrosis, primary ciliary dyskinesia and severe asthma.

Milestone’s lead product candidates are delivered through inhalation or systemic administration, reflecting the company’s commitment to optimizing therapeutic delivery directly to the lungs.

