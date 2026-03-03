LanzaTech Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNZA) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

LanzaTech Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNZA – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 23,947 shares, an increase of 34.9% from the January 29th total of 17,748 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,745 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 10,745 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days.

LanzaTech Global stock traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,313. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.19. LanzaTech Global has a 12 month low of $7.88 and a 12 month high of $79.46. The stock has a market cap of $21.62 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.40.

In other LanzaTech Global news, major shareholder Of New Zealand Super Guardians bought 860,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.00 per share, with a total value of $4,300,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider directly owned 1,192,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,963,170. The trade was a 258.54% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its position in LanzaTech Global by 77.9% during the 2nd quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 303,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 132,792 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of LanzaTech Global by 1,045.1% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 184,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 168,247 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd boosted its position in shares of LanzaTech Global by 380.5% during the second quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 188,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 149,576 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in LanzaTech Global in the second quarter worth $82,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in LanzaTech Global in the second quarter worth $27,000. 17.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of LanzaTech Global in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Roth Mkm decreased their price target on shares of LanzaTech Global from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 20th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of LanzaTech Global from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 22nd. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of LanzaTech Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LanzaTech Global has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

LanzaTech Global, Inc is a carbon recycling company that specializes in capturing industrial emissions and converting them into sustainable fuels and chemicals through a proprietary gas fermentation process. By utilizing metal- and microbe-catalyzed conversion technologies, the company transforms waste carbon monoxide and carbon dioxide streams from steel mills, refineries, and other industrial sites into ethanol, jet fuel precursors, and other commodity chemicals. These products can be used as drop-in replacements for petrochemicals, helping to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and advance circular economy initiatives.

Founded in 2005 and headquartered in Skokie, Illinois, LanzaTech has developed its platform through research collaborations and commercial demonstration plants.

