AMREP (AXR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

AMREP (NYSE:AXR – Get Free Report) is expected to be releasing its Q3 2026 results before the market opens on Thursday, March 5th. Analysts expect AMREP to post earnings of $0.57 per share and revenue of $14.03 million for the quarter. Interested persons may review the information on the company’s upcoming Q3 2026 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Friday, March 13, 2026 at 5:00 PM ET.

AMREP (NYSE:AXR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 12th. The business services provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $9.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.97 million. AMREP had a return on equity of 7.98% and a net margin of 22.86%.

AMREP Stock Down 4.0%

AMREP stock traded down $1.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.28. 1,591 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,090. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.24 million, a P/E ratio of 12.96 and a beta of 1.41. AMREP has a fifty-two week low of $17.60 and a fifty-two week high of $28.71. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.19.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other AMREP news, major shareholder James H. Dahl acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.98 per share, for a total transaction of $51,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 467,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,137,804.04. The trade was a 0.43% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Insiders have bought a total of 20,482 shares of company stock valued at $486,357 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 37.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AMREP in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,222,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AMREP in the third quarter valued at approximately $453,000. Crossingbridge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in AMREP by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. Crossingbridge Advisors LLC now owns 65,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of AMREP by 36.2% during the 3rd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 21,989 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $526,000 after acquiring an additional 5,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robotti Robert lifted its stake in shares of AMREP by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Robotti Robert now owns 521,765 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,809,000 after purchasing an additional 4,327 shares in the last quarter. 59.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of AMREP in a report on Monday, December 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AMREP presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

AMREP Company Profile

AMREP Corporation (NYSE: AXR) is a Denver-area based company specializing in land development and natural resource management. Since its founding in 1961, AMREP has built a diversified platform that spans real estate operations and resource extraction, serving both individual and institutional clients in the western United States.

Through its real estate segment, AMREP Southwest Inc acquires, develops and markets residential lots in planned communities across New Mexico and Colorado. Notable projects include the Tanoan Country Club and adjacent residential neighborhoods near Albuquerque, where the company employs a direct-to-consumer marketing model to reach out-of-state and local buyers.

