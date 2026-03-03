Gold Springs Resource (TSE:GRC) Reaches New 1-Year High – Here’s What Happened

Gold Springs Resource Corp. (TSE:GRC – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.12, with a volume of 60564 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.
Gold Springs Resource Stock Performance
The company has a market capitalization of C$35.38 million, a PE ratio of -9.00 and a beta of 0.36. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.
About Gold Springs Resource
Gold Springs Resource Corp is a growth-focused mineral exploration company advancing the district-scale Gold Springs gold project situated in mining-friendly Nevada and Utah.
