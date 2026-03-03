Intercorp Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:IFS) Short Interest Update

Intercorp Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:IFS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 283,202 shares, a growth of 44.4% from the January 29th total of 196,096 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 329,567 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 329,567 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Institutional Trading of Intercorp Financial Services

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Intercorp Financial Services by 332.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 63,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,119,000 after purchasing an additional 49,173 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intercorp Financial Services in the first quarter valued at about $287,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in shares of Intercorp Financial Services by 100.2% in the second quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 42,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,631,000 after buying an additional 21,400 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intercorp Financial Services during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,432,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Intercorp Financial Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $516,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on IFS. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Intercorp Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Intercorp Financial Services in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Intercorp Financial Services from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intercorp Financial Services presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.00.

Intercorp Financial Services Price Performance

IFS traded down $1.93 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $46.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 337,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 249,721. Intercorp Financial Services has a twelve month low of $29.09 and a twelve month high of $52.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $46.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.89. The stock has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a PE ratio of 9.63, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.83.

About Intercorp Financial Services

Intercorp Financial Services (NYSE:IFS) is a Lima-based financial holding company that brings together a suite of banking and non-banking financial businesses under the Intercorp Group umbrella. Through its network of subsidiaries, the company provides a broad range of products and services designed to meet the needs of individual consumers, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large corporations across Peru.

The company’s core banking operations are conducted through Interbank, which offers deposit accounts, personal and business loans, credit and debit cards, trade finance and electronic banking solutions.

