BOX (NYSE:BOX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The software maker reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.16, FiscalAI reports. BOX had a net margin of 19.79% and a negative return on equity of 20.65%.

Shares of NYSE:BOX traded up $0.38 on Tuesday, hitting $23.96. The company had a trading volume of 3,555,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,709,472. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.80. BOX has a 1 year low of $21.61 and a 1 year high of $38.80.

BOX has been the subject of several analyst reports. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of BOX in a report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of BOX in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

In other news, COO Olivia Nottebohm sold 4,612 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.04, for a total transaction of $120,096.48. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 469,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,234,399.24. The trade was a 0.97% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Eli Berkovitch sold 5,163 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.96, for a total value of $154,683.48. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 123,684 shares in the company, valued at $3,705,572.64. The trade was a 4.01% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 82,887 shares of company stock worth $2,399,707. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BOX. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BOX in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Employees Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in BOX during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in BOX by 1,778.1% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,202 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,138 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in BOX in the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of BOX by 1,995.4% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,263 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 2,155 shares in the last quarter. 86.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Box, Inc is a leading provider of cloud content management and file sharing solutions designed to support enterprises in securely managing, accessing and collaborating on digital content from anywhere. The company offers a unified platform that enables organizations to store, share and automate workflows across various departments, enhancing productivity and ensuring governance over sensitive information. Box’s services are tailored to meet the needs of industries such as healthcare, financial services, government and media, where compliance and data security are paramount.

The core offerings of Box include its Content Cloud platform, which provides content collaboration, workflow automation, data classification and secure file sharing.

