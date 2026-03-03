Superior Group of Companies (NASDAQ:SGC) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Superior Group of Companies (NASDAQ:SGC – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The textile maker reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03, FiscalAI reports. The business had revenue of $146.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.23 million. Superior Group of Companies had a return on equity of 2.89% and a net margin of 1.00%.

Superior Group of Companies Stock Up 1.1%

Shares of SGC traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.07. 24,463 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,109. Superior Group of Companies has a 1-year low of $8.30 and a 1-year high of $14.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $160.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.47.

Superior Group of Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 16th were given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 13th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.6%. Superior Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 155.56%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Superior Group of Companies

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SGC. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Superior Group of Companies by 55.4% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,263 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,520 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in Superior Group of Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Superior Group of Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $121,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Superior Group of Companies by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,780 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 2,511 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Superior Group of Companies by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 17,708 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 1,021 shares during the period. 33.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SGC. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Superior Group of Companies in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Superior Group of Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Superior Group of Companies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.33.

About Superior Group of Companies

Superior Group of Companies is a global developer and manufacturer of specialty packaging materials, including films, laminations and pressure-sensitive adhesives. Founded in 1969 and headquartered in Santa Fe Springs, California, the company combines advanced printing technologies with materials science expertise to deliver customized packaging solutions for industries such as food and beverage, healthcare, personal care and household products.

Through a network of manufacturing and distribution facilities across North America, Europe and Asia, Superior Group serves both multinational brand owners and regional producers.

