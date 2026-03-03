Once Upon A Farm (NYSE:OFRM) Coverage Initiated at Evercore

Analysts at Evercore assumed coverage on shares of Once Upon A Farm (NYSE:OFRM – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set an “in-line” rating and a $26.00 price target on the organic kids food company’s stock. Evercore’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 9.94% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also commented on OFRM. Oppenheimer began coverage on Once Upon A Farm in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised Once Upon A Farm to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 14th. Zacks Research upgraded Once Upon A Farm to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Once Upon A Farm in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Once Upon A Farm in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Once Upon A Farm currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.38.

Shares of OFRM opened at $23.65 on Tuesday. Once Upon A Farm has a one year low of $20.11 and a one year high of $27.00.

In other news, Director Walter E. Iv Robb bought 5,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $99,990.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 145,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,627,460. This trade represents a 3.96% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Once Upon A Farm (NYSE: OFRM) is a U.S.-based producer of refrigerated organic foods for infants, toddlers and young children. The company’s product lineup emphasizes cold-pressed, organic purees, blends and smoothies formulated for early childhood nutrition. Its offerings are positioned around whole-food ingredients, limited processing and claims of no artificial preservatives or added sugars, with packaging designed for convenience and on-the-go feeding.

Once Upon A Farm distributes its products through a combination of retail and direct-to-consumer channels, serving customers primarily across the United States.

