Short Interest in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX) Drops By 36.5%

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 38,434 shares, a drop of 36.5% from the January 29th total of 60,499 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 106,963 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Based on an average trading volume of 106,963 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 49.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 6,489 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 595.1% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 21,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 18,354 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $1,167,000. TIAA Trust National Association boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 33.4% in the 2nd quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 306,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,403,000 after purchasing an additional 76,806 shares during the period. Finally, Savant Capital LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 409.5% during the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 355,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,200,000 after purchasing an additional 285,352 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:GWX opened at $43.62 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.19. The company has a market capitalization of $841.77 million, a P/E ratio of 14.22 and a beta of 0.88. SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $28.53 and a 52-week high of $46.57.

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Developed Ex-U.S. Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the world (excluding the United States) small-cap composite market. The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States. The Index is float adjusted, meaning that only those shares publicly available to investors are included in the Index calculation.

