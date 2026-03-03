VanEck Digital Transformation ETF (NASDAQ:DAPP) Short Interest Down 35.7% in February

VanEck Digital Transformation ETF (NASDAQ:DAPP – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 214,500 shares, a drop of 35.7% from the January 29th total of 333,534 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 602,420 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 602,420 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DAPP. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Digital Transformation ETF by 2.8% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 25,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after buying an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC raised its holdings in VanEck Digital Transformation ETF by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 16,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 976 shares during the last quarter. Group One Trading LLC raised its holdings in VanEck Digital Transformation ETF by 77.6% in the 2nd quarter. Group One Trading LLC now owns 3,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,408 shares during the last quarter. Abound Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Digital Transformation ETF during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Digital Transformation ETF by 5.2% during the third quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck Digital Transformation ETF Price Performance

Shares of DAPP stock opened at $15.75 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $292.93 million, a PE ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 3.50. VanEck Digital Transformation ETF has a 1-year low of $7.80 and a 1-year high of $27.49.

VanEck Digital Transformation ETF Company Profile

The VanEck Digital Transformation ETF (DAPP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS Global Digital Assets Equity index, a market-cap-weighted index of global innovative companies that are involved in the digitalization of the worlds economy through a diverse range of digital assets. DAPP was launched on Apr 12, 2021 and is managed by VanEck.

See Also

