Ingram Micro (NYSE:INGM) Releases Q1 2026 Earnings Guidance

Ingram Micro (NYSE:INGM – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter 2026 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.670-0.750 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.710. The company issued revenue guidance of $12.5 billion-$12.8 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $12.6 billion.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Ingram Micro in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Ingram Micro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Ingram Micro from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 17th. Zacks Research upgraded Ingram Micro from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Ingram Micro in a research note on Monday, December 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.44.

Shares of NYSE INGM opened at $24.16 on Tuesday. Ingram Micro has a 12-month low of $14.25 and a 12-month high of $23.93. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 2.27.

Ingram Micro (NYSE:INGM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.06. Ingram Micro had a net margin of 0.57% and a return on equity of 17.03%. The company had revenue of $14.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.18 billion. Ingram Micro’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Ingram Micro will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Positive Sentiment: Revenue and sales growth beat: Q4 net sales ~ $14.9B, up ~11.5% YoY, topping Street revenue expectations and signaling solid demand across the distribution and cloud businesses. Business Wire Release

Revenue and sales growth beat: Q4 net sales ~ $14.9B, up ~11.5% YoY, topping Street revenue expectations and signaling solid demand across the distribution and cloud businesses. Positive Sentiment: Very strong cash generation: operating cash flow surged (reported ~$1.6B) and cash & equivalents roughly doubled year?over?year — improves balance sheet flexibility and supports buybacks/debt management. Yahoo Finance

Very strong cash generation: operating cash flow surged (reported ~$1.6B) and cash & equivalents roughly doubled year?over?year — improves balance sheet flexibility and supports buybacks/debt management. Positive Sentiment: Bullish 2026 outlook for cloud and AI: management highlighted double?digit cloud growth and higher AI?driven revenue as Xvantage expands — this guidance underpins higher-margin services expansion. Seeking Alpha

Bullish 2026 outlook for cloud and AI: management highlighted double?digit cloud growth and higher AI?driven revenue as Xvantage expands — this guidance underpins higher-margin services expansion. Neutral Sentiment: Earnings detail and analyst takeaways: adjusted EPS beats (MarketBeat/Zacks report $0.96 vs $0.90 consensus) while other disclosures provide full GAAP reconciliation — useful for modeling but requires reading the bridge between GAAP and adjusted numbers. Zacks

Earnings detail and analyst takeaways: adjusted EPS beats (MarketBeat/Zacks report $0.96 vs $0.90 consensus) while other disclosures provide full GAAP reconciliation — useful for modeling but requires reading the bridge between GAAP and adjusted numbers. Neutral Sentiment: Full call and slides available for details on margin drivers, working capital and segment performance — worth reviewing for investors modeling FY2026. Slide Deck / Call

Full call and slides available for details on margin drivers, working capital and segment performance — worth reviewing for investors modeling FY2026. Negative Sentiment: GAAP vs. adjusted EPS confusion and mixed headlines: some outlets reported GAAP EPS (~$0.51) while others highlighted an adjusted EPS beat (~$0.96), creating short?term volatility and differing investor interpretations. QuiverQuant

GAAP vs. adjusted EPS confusion and mixed headlines: some outlets reported GAAP EPS (~$0.51) while others highlighted an adjusted EPS beat (~$0.96), creating short?term volatility and differing investor interpretations. Negative Sentiment: Analyst views remain mixed: some firms have cautious ratings (e.g., JPMorgan Underweight) and price targets differ, so follow?through gains depend on execution on AI/cloud initiatives and margin improvement. Investing.com

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INGM. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Ingram Micro by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,126,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,719,000 after purchasing an additional 673,840 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Ingram Micro by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,663,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,834,000 after buying an additional 556,931 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Ingram Micro by 28.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,323,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,444,000 after buying an additional 293,562 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Ingram Micro by 157.5% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 789,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,843,000 after buying an additional 482,723 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ingram Micro by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 556,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,881,000 after acquiring an additional 17,000 shares in the last quarter.

Ingram Micro, headquartered in Irvine, California, is a global technology distributor and supply chain services provider. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker INGM, the company connects leading technology manufacturers, cloud providers and channel partners through an integrated portfolio of products and services. Ingram Micro’s end-to-end solutions span product distribution, cloud enablement, e-commerce, logistics and lifecycle management, enabling customers of all sizes to bring new technology to market efficiently.

The company’s offerings are organized across several core areas.

