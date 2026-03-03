227,015 Shares in Caterpillar Inc. $CAT Acquired by Strive Asset Management LLC

Strive Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 227,015 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,320,000. Caterpillar comprises 3.6% of Strive Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pacific Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Caterpillar in the fourth quarter worth about $579,000. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of Caterpillar by 51.5% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 7,409 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,688,000 after acquiring an additional 2,519 shares in the last quarter. United Bank raised its holdings in Caterpillar by 108.5% in the 2nd quarter. United Bank now owns 4,083 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,585,000 after acquiring an additional 2,125 shares during the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. lifted its position in Caterpillar by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 9,147 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,551,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 28.2% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 909 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 70.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CAT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research upped their price target on Caterpillar from $470.00 to $670.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $587.00 to $658.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $740.00 to $765.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $805.00 price target on Caterpillar in a report on Friday, January 30th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $712.52.

In other Caterpillar news, insider Anthony D. Fassino sold 10,671 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $680.45, for a total transaction of $7,261,081.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 41,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,001,197.95. This represents a 20.59% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 39,138 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $681.08, for a total value of $26,656,109.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 43,350 shares in the company, valued at $29,524,818. This trade represents a 47.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders have sold 133,450 shares of company stock valued at $92,530,665. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CAT opened at $753.49 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $671.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $568.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52 week low of $267.30 and a 52 week high of $789.81. The stock has a market cap of $350.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.04, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.53.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $5.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.67 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $19.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.81 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 45.76% and a net margin of 13.14%.Caterpillar’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.14 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 19.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 20th were issued a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 20th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.09%.

Caterpillar Inc is a global manufacturer of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines and locomotives. The company’s product portfolio includes earthmoving machines such as excavators, bulldozers, wheel loaders and off?highway trucks, as well as a range of power generation products including generator sets and power systems for industrial and commercial use. Caterpillar serves customers across heavy construction, mining, energy, transportation and related industries with both equipment and integrated technology solutions.

In addition to manufacturing, Caterpillar provides a broad range of aftermarket parts and support services, including maintenance, repair, remanufacturing and fleet management tools.

