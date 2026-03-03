United Parcel Service, Inc. $UPS Shares Acquired by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 10.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,991,490 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 761,217 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.94% of United Parcel Service worth $667,109,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the second quarter valued at approximately $851,842,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 11,517.3% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,503,413 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $252,695,000 after purchasing an additional 2,481,864 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 78.7% during the 2nd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,086,862 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $412,528,000 after purchasing an additional 1,799,882 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 45.4% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,730,804 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $578,467,000 after buying an additional 1,789,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 94.8% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,300,081 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $231,388,000 after buying an additional 1,119,372 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

UPS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $101.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on United Parcel Service from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Stephens upped their price target on United Parcel Service from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. BNP Paribas Exane downgraded United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on United Parcel Service from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.67.

In other United Parcel Service news, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 25,014 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.15, for a total transaction of $2,655,236.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:UPS opened at $114.40 on Tuesday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.00 and a fifty-two week high of $123.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $109.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.44, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.08.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The transportation company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.18. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 38.30% and a net margin of 6.28%.The company had revenue of $24.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 17th will be issued a $1.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 17th. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.7%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 100.00%.

United Parcel Service (NYSE: UPS) is a global package delivery and supply chain management company that provides a broad range of transportation, logistics and e-commerce services. Its core business centers on small-package delivery and last-mile distribution for business and individual customers, supported by a network of ground transportation, air cargo operations (UPS Airlines) and sorting facilities. In addition to parcel delivery, UPS offers freight transportation, contract logistics, warehousing, customs brokerage and reverse-logistics solutions designed to support domestic and international commerce.

The company traces its roots to 1907 when it began as a small messenger service in the United States and later evolved into the United Parcel Service.

