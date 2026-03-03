Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) Updates FY 2027 Earnings Guidance

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2027 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 6.300-6.600 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 6.680. The company issued revenue guidance of $41.2 billion-$42.1 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $42.2 billion.

BBY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays lowered their target price on Best Buy from $81.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Wednesday, November 26th. Daiwa Securities Group raised their target price on Best Buy from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Best Buy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $99.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price target on Best Buy from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.05.

Best Buy stock opened at $66.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.07, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a 50-day moving average of $66.90 and a 200-day moving average of $72.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Best Buy has a 1 year low of $54.99 and a 1 year high of $84.99.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The technology retailer reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $13.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.96 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 1.54% and a return on equity of 50.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.58 EPS. Best Buy has set its FY 2027 guidance at 6.300-6.600 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Best Buy will post 6.18 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Palisade Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Best Buy during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Best Buy during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC acquired a new position in shares of Best Buy in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new position in Best Buy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, DV Equities LLC bought a new position in Best Buy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 80.96% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Co, Inc is a leading North American consumer electronics retailer that sells a broad range of products including computers, mobile phones, televisions and home theater systems, major appliances, smart-home devices, gaming hardware and software, wearables and related accessories. The company operates through a mix of large-format stores, smaller specialty locations and an e-commerce platform, offering national and private-brand merchandise from major consumer-technology manufacturers as well as third-party sellers.

Beyond product retailing, Best Buy provides a suite of services aimed at installation, repair and ongoing technical support.

