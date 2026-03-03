Pet Valu (TSE:PET) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Pet Valu (TSE:PET – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported C$0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, FiscalAI reports. The firm had revenue of C$326.36 million for the quarter. Pet Valu had a net margin of 8.51% and a return on equity of 115.89%.

Pet Valu delivered strong cash generation in 2025 with over CAD 104 million free cash flow and returned a record CAD 121 million to shareholders via buybacks and dividends, and the board raised the quarterly dividend 8% to $0.13 with an active NCIB.

free cash flow and returned a record to shareholders via buybacks and dividends, and the board raised the quarterly dividend 8% to with an active NCIB. Q4 same-store sales were weak at just +0.3% , pressured by intensified promotional activity and consumer value-seeking, and gross profit margin declined ~ 90 basis points (ex-transform costs) due to price investments and higher promotional intensity.

, pressured by intensified promotional activity and consumer value-seeking, and gross profit margin declined ~ (ex-transform costs) due to price investments and higher promotional intensity. The company is expanding omni-channel reach — opened 40 new stores in 2025 (863 total), plans ~ 40 more in 2026, onboarded DoorDash and Uber Eats, and digital growth and loyalty penetration (88%, 3M+ members) continue to outpace the market.

new stores in 2025 (863 total), plans ~ more in 2026, onboarded DoorDash and Uber Eats, and digital growth and loyalty penetration (88%, 3M+ members) continue to outpace the market. Supply chain transformation is now complete and delivering productivity (>60% throughput per labor hour) and distribution cost savings; 2026 guidance calls for 2–4% revenue growth, flat to +2% same-store sales, slight EBITDA margin expansion, and reinvestment of ~CAD 35 million (CapEx + transformation) while targeting >=40% free cash flow conversion.

TSE PET opened at C$26.00 on Tuesday. Pet Valu has a fifty-two week low of C$22.53 and a fifty-two week high of C$39.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$28.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$31.85. The firm has a market cap of C$1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.98 and a beta of 0.87.

Several research firms have weighed in on PET. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Pet Valu from C$40.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Pet Valu from C$44.00 to C$40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Pet Valu from C$43.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Desjardins set a C$38.00 price objective on Pet Valu and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 19th. Finally, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce reduced their price objective on Pet Valu from C$42.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$38.56.

Pet Valu Holdings Ltd is engaged in providing pet-related products through its stores. Its products include Dry Food, Wet Food, Frozen raw food, Jerky Treats, and Training treats among others. The services offered by the company include Dog Wash, Adoption, Grooming, and Frozen Raw.

