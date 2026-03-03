The Walt Disney Company $DIS Stake Raised by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 8.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 274,743 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,400 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $31,458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Copeland Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Walt Disney during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Bare Financial Services Inc lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 48.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc now owns 291 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Total Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Price Performance

NYSE DIS opened at $104.29 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $184.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.28. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $80.10 and a 52-week high of $124.69.

Key Headlines Impacting Walt Disney

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 2nd. The entertainment giant reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $25.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.54 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 12.80% and a return on equity of 8.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Here are the key news stories impacting Walt Disney this week:

Disney Parks: CFO says demand is outpacing supply with "decades of growth" ahead — a signal of pricing power, higher margins and durable leisure demand for Disney's park & resort business. Read More.

Disney Parks: CFO says demand is outpacing supply with “decades of growth” ahead — a signal of pricing power, higher margins and durable leisure demand for Disney’s park & resort business. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Cotino residential rollout: Disney’s Cotino community welcomed its first residents, illustrating the company’s ability to monetize the Disney brand beyond parks and media (real-estate/licensing upside). Read More.

Cotino residential rollout: Disney's Cotino community welcomed its first residents, illustrating the company's ability to monetize the Disney brand beyond parks and media (real-estate/licensing upside). Read More.

Content recognition: Disney shattered the record for most nominations at the Children's & Family Emmy Awards — positive for prestige, licensing, and streamer marketing that can help retention and ad/syndication revenue. Read More.

Retail tie-ups: Gap's new "Encore" loyalty program links apparel with entertainment partners including Disney — potential incremental licensing/consumer-reach benefits. Read More.

Investor outreach: Disney presented at the Morgan Stanley TMT conference (transcript available) — useful for clarity on streaming margins, ESPN rights cadence and capex/cash-flow outlook once investors digest management comments. Read More.

Parks refreshes: Rock 'n' Roller Coaster closed at Hollywood Studios for a Muppets rebranding and Imagineering filed permits for updates — routine capex for guest experience but short-term ride closures can affect attendance patterns. Read More.

Consumer pushback on pricing: A viral rant about Disney's rising costs is driving negative headlines and could pressure perception of value—risk to discretionary spending and guest satisfaction. Read More.

Cash-flow and strategic pressure: Commentators note a $2.3B cash-flow shortfall in Q1 and calls for M&A or portfolio moves (e.g., buy a rival cruise line) highlight investor concern about free cash flow and growth options. That worry is contributing to share weakness. Read More.

Valuation/technical scrutiny: Analyst pieces revisiting Disney's multi-year share underperformance and the stock trading below its 50/200-day moving averages reinforce selling pressure from technicians and cautious investors. Read More.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DIS shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Evercore lifted their price target on Walt Disney from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 14th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $152.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “mixed” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.80.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company (NYSE: DIS), commonly known as Disney, is a diversified global entertainment and media conglomerate headquartered in Burbank, California. Founded in 1923 by Walt and Roy O. Disney, the company grew from an animation studio into a multi?national entertainment enterprise known for iconic intellectual property and family?oriented storytelling. Disney’s operations span film and television production, streaming services, theme parks and resorts, consumer products, and live entertainment.

On the content side, Disney produces and distributes feature films and television programming through a portfolio of studios and labels that includes Walt Disney Pictures, Pixar, Marvel Studios, Lucasfilm and 20th Century Studios, along with broadcast and cable networks such as ABC, FX and National Geographic.

