Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD Shares Bought by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 46.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 329,477 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 104,300 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $53,307,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.4% in the third quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,742 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 0.3% during the third quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 13,404 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,169,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 8,706 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Moseley Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,883 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,437,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, OneAscent Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. OneAscent Family Office LLC now owns 1,755 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. 71.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.14, for a total transaction of $26,892,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 3,277,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $705,116,186.64. This trade represents a 3.67% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 19,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.81, for a total value of $4,216,954.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 289,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,679,337.38. The trade was a 6.30% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 271,892 shares of company stock worth $58,476,908. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. CICC Research upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $265.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $260.00 to $255.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. TD Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have issued a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $290.53.

Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $198.62 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $219.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $208.52. The stock has a market cap of $323.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.98. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $76.48 and a 12-month high of $267.08.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $10.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.65 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 8.84% and a net margin of 12.52%.Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc (NASDAQ: AMD) is a global semiconductor company that designs and sells microprocessors, graphics processors, chipsets and adaptive computing solutions for a broad set of markets. The company’s product portfolio includes consumer and commercial CPUs under the Ryzen and Threadripper brands, data center processors under the EPYC brand, and Radeon graphics processing units for gaming and professional visualization. AMD also offers semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products for gaming consoles and other specialized applications, and provides supporting software and platform technologies for OEMs, cloud service providers and end users.

Founded in 1969, AMD has evolved from a supplier of logic chips into a diversified, fabless semiconductor designer.

