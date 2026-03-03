Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Sells 92,780 Shares of Jabil, Inc. $JBL

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky reduced its stake in shares of Jabil, Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report) by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 263,124 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 92,780 shares during the quarter. Jabil comprises about 0.4% of Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Jabil were worth $57,143,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of JBL. First Horizon Corp acquired a new position in Jabil during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. True Wealth Design LLC increased its stake in shares of Jabil by 250.0% in the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 140 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Traub Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jabil during the second quarter worth $33,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Jabil by 45.8% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 156 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Jabil by 757.1% in the second quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 180 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Jabil alerts:

Jabil Price Performance

JBL opened at $261.76 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $27.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.22. Jabil, Inc. has a 12 month low of $108.66 and a 12 month high of $281.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $246.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $223.97.

Jabil Dividend Announcement

Jabil ( NYSE:JBL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 17th. The technology company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $0.15. Jabil had a return on equity of 75.96% and a net margin of 2.26%.The firm had revenue of $8.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. Jabil has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.550-11.550 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.270-2.670 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Jabil, Inc. will post 8.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 17th. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.98%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Jabil in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Raymond James Financial reissued a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Jabil in a research note on Thursday, December 18th. Zacks Research cut shares of Jabil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 16th. Bank of America set a $265.00 target price on shares of Jabil in a report on Thursday, December 18th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Jabil from $239.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Jabil has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $264.14.

Read Our Latest Analysis on JBL

Insider Transactions at Jabil

In other news, EVP Frederic E. Mccoy sold 22,011 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.93, for a total value of $4,950,934.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 100,376 shares in the company, valued at $22,577,573.68. This represents a 17.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Mark T. Mondello sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.32, for a total transaction of $11,266,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman directly owned 1,171,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $263,953,141.88. This represents a 4.09% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 161,529 shares of company stock valued at $37,901,485. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Jabil Profile

(Free Report)

Jabil Inc (NYSE: JBL) is a global manufacturing solutions provider specializing in electronic manufacturing services (EMS) and diversified products across a wide range of industries. The company partners with original equipment manufacturers to deliver design engineering, supply chain management, precision manufacturing, and aftermarket services. Jabil’s expertise spans sectors such as healthcare, automotive, clean technology, telecommunications, consumer electronics, and packaging, enabling it to support both high-volume production and complex, mission-critical applications.

Founded in 1966 by William E.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jabil, Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Jabil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jabil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.