Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Purchases 8,400 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated $UNH

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 122,360 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,400 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $42,251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 176.2% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 44,249 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $22,384,000 after purchasing an additional 28,231 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 137.1% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,019 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,033,000 after buying an additional 2,324 shares in the last quarter. CMT Capital Markets Trading GmbH acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the second quarter worth $340,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 360.8% during the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 3,737 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after acquiring an additional 2,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 15,631 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $4,876,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. 87.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of UNH stock opened at $295.03 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $267.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.37, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.41. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $234.60 and a fifty-two week high of $606.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $311.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $326.44.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 27th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $113.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.38 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 14.79%. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $6.81 EPS. UnitedHealth Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.750- EPS. Research analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 29.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 9th will be given a $2.21 dividend. This represents a $8.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is presently 67.02%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on UNH. Truist Financial reduced their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $410.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Leerink Partners cut their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $410.00 to $345.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $430.00 to $410.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $415.00 to $385.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $400.00 to $370.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $372.13.

UnitedHealth Group Inc is a diversified health care company headquartered in Minnetonka, Minnesota, that operates two primary business platforms: UnitedHealthcare and Optum. Founded in 1977, the company provides a broad range of health benefits and health care services to individuals, employers, governmental entities and other organizations. Its operations span commercial employer-sponsored plans, individual and Medicare and Medicaid programs, and services for customers and health systems in the United States and selected international markets.

UnitedHealthcare is the company’s benefits business, administering health plans and networks, managing provider relationships, and offering coverage products for employers, individuals, and government-sponsored programs.

