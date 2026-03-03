Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Cuts Stock Position in Qualcomm Incorporated $QCOM

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lessened its position in shares of Qualcomm Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 443,903 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 17,330 shares during the period. Qualcomm makes up about 0.6% of Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Qualcomm were worth $73,849,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Qualcomm by 38.9% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,887,577 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $646,737,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089,692 shares during the last quarter. Manske Wealth Management purchased a new position in Qualcomm during the 3rd quarter worth $255,000. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC grew its stake in Qualcomm by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 11,000 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,866,000 after buying an additional 1,618 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Qualcomm by 161.1% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 95,726 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $15,925,000 after buying an additional 59,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kelman Lazarov Inc. raised its stake in Qualcomm by 4.2% in the third quarter. Kelman Lazarov Inc. now owns 1,859 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 74.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Qualcomm alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Ann C. Chaplin sold 7,180 shares of Qualcomm stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.03, for a total transaction of $1,278,255.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 23,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,262,750.32. This trade represents a 23.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Heather S. Ace sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.00, for a total value of $438,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 16,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,245,841. This represents a 16.33% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 45,501 shares of company stock valued at $7,784,198 in the last three months. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Qualcomm Stock Down 0.9%

QCOM stock opened at $141.03 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $150.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.25. Qualcomm Incorporated has a 12 month low of $120.80 and a 12 month high of $205.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $156.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $163.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.83.

Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The wireless technology company reported $3.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.38 by $0.12. Qualcomm had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 44.09%. The company had revenue of $12.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.41 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Qualcomm has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.450-2.650 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Qualcomm Incorporated will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Qualcomm Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be paid a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.5%. Qualcomm’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.55%.

Qualcomm News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Qualcomm this week:

Positive Sentiment: CEO Cristiano Amon said robotics will become a “larger opportunity” within two years; Qualcomm recently launched a Dragonwing processor aimed at robots, signaling a new product category that could diversify revenue beyond smartphones. Read More.

CEO Cristiano Amon said robotics will become a “larger opportunity” within two years; Qualcomm recently launched a Dragonwing processor aimed at robots, signaling a new product category that could diversify revenue beyond smartphones. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Qualcomm led a new industry coalition at MWC to accelerate 6G commercialization with milestone targets toward 2029, positioning QCOM as a central infrastructure player if 6G ramps as planned. Read More.

Qualcomm led a new industry coalition at MWC to accelerate 6G commercialization with milestone targets toward 2029, positioning QCOM as a central infrastructure player if 6G ramps as planned. Read More. Positive Sentiment: QCOM deepened technical ties with Ericsson to build 6G radio prototypes and test AI?native networks — a partnership that could accelerate product development and win operator deployments. Read More.

QCOM deepened technical ties with Ericsson to build 6G radio prototypes and test AI?native networks — a partnership that could accelerate product development and win operator deployments. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Wells Fargo published a bullish take, highlighting a >$100B AI inference opportunity where Qualcomm’s IP could capture meaningful share as it pushes into AI chips and data?center inference. Read More.

Wells Fargo published a bullish take, highlighting a >$100B AI inference opportunity where Qualcomm’s IP could capture meaningful share as it pushes into AI chips and data?center inference. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Analyses note Qualcomm’s pivot toward AI/data?center, automotive platforms and ongoing capital returns — combined with strong fiscal results — as factors that could re?rate the stock over time. Read More.

Analyses note Qualcomm’s pivot toward AI/data?center, automotive platforms and ongoing capital returns — combined with strong fiscal results — as factors that could re?rate the stock over time. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Investor letters and valuation pieces are debating whether QCOM’s current price offers an attractive entry given growth initiatives; these are informative but not immediate catalysts. Read More.

Investor letters and valuation pieces are debating whether QCOM’s current price offers an attractive entry given growth initiatives; these are informative but not immediate catalysts. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Consensus analyst coverage remains cautious with an aggregate “Hold” rating, which can limit upside until clearer execution or more convincing near?term results emerge. Read More.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on QCOM. Wall Street Zen lowered Qualcomm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 9th. Robert W. Baird set a $177.00 target price on shares of Qualcomm in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Qualcomm in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Evercore decreased their price target on shares of Qualcomm from $157.00 to $134.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Loop Capital raised shares of Qualcomm from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $168.48.

Read Our Latest Analysis on QCOM

About Qualcomm

(Free Report)

Qualcomm Incorporated is a global semiconductor and telecommunications equipment company headquartered in San Diego, California. Founded in 1985, the company is known for its development of wireless technologies and for playing a central role in the evolution of digital cellular standards, including CDMA and subsequent generations of mobile standards. Qualcomm’s business combines the design and sale of semiconductor products with a patent licensing program for wireless technologies and related intellectual property.

The company’s product portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) platforms marketed under the Snapdragon brand, cellular modem and RF front-end components, connectivity solutions for Wi?Fi and Bluetooth, and processors and platforms aimed at automotive, IoT, networking and edge-computing applications.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Qualcomm Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Qualcomm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qualcomm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.