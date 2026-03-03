Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica (NYSE:EMBJ) Receives $63.86 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica (NYSE:EMBJ – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $63.8571.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica by 98.2% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,508 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. Gen Wealth Partners Inc bought a new position in shares of Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica in the 4th quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica during the 4th quarter valued at $90,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica stock opened at $71.92 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $71.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica has a 12-month low of $38.78 and a 12-month high of $80.75.

Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, November 6th that allows the company to buyback 0 shares. This buyback authorization allows the aerospace company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Embraer SA (NYSE:EMBJ), legally known as Embraer – Empresa Brasileira de Aeronáutica SA, is a global aerospace company headquartered in São José dos Campos, Brazil. The company designs, develops, manufactures and sells commercial, executive, defence and agricultural aircraft. Embraer’s product portfolio includes the popular E-Jets family for regional and short-haul carriers, the advanced E2 series, a range of business jets under the Phenom, Legacy and Praetor brands, the A-29 Super Tucano military trainer and light attack aircraft, the C-390 Millennium multi-mission transport platform, and the Ipanema agricultural aircraft.

Embraer’s commercial aviation segment focuses on regional airlines and air taxi operators, offering aircraft that seat between 70 and 150 passengers.

