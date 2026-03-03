Fisher Asset Management LLC Trims Position in iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF $IHE

Fisher Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:IHE – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,886,342 shares of the company’s stock after selling 90,349 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned approximately 35.86% of iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF worth $209,433,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF during the third quarter worth about $38,000. CX Institutional increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF by 2,665.5% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 802 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF by 116.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 846 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Hudock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF by 218.0% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 2,793 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF stock opened at $91.31 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $87.71 and a 200 day moving average of $80.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.75 and a beta of 0.54. iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF has a fifty-two week low of $58.97 and a fifty-two week high of $92.29.

iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Pharmaceuticals Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Pharmaceuticals Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the pharmaceuticals sector of the United States equity market, and includes pharmaceutical companies such as manufacturers of prescription or over-the-counter drugs or vaccines, but excludes producers of vitamins.

