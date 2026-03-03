AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) Given New $325.00 Price Target at Royal Bank Of Canada

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by stock analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada from $375.00 to $325.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday,MarketScreener reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the aerospace company’s stock. Royal Bank Of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 56.01% from the company’s previous close.

AVAV has been the subject of several other research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on shares of AeroVironment from $335.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 10th. Citizens Jmp reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $400.00 price target on shares of AeroVironment in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $390.00 price objective on shares of AeroVironment in a research note on Monday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 target price on shares of AeroVironment in a report on Friday, January 30th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane assumed coverage on AeroVironment in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $355.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $352.22.

Get AeroVironment alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on AVAV

AeroVironment Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AVAV opened at $208.32 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 5.08 and a quick ratio of 4.29. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $286.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $293.86. AeroVironment has a fifty-two week low of $102.25 and a fifty-two week high of $417.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -166.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.23.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 9th. The aerospace company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.43). The firm had revenue of $472.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $466.16 million. AeroVironment had a negative net margin of 5.08% and a positive return on equity of 3.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 150.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. AeroVironment has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.400-3.550 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that AeroVironment will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at AeroVironment

In other AeroVironment news, CFO Kevin Patrick Mcdonnell sold 999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.60, for a total transaction of $367,232.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 17,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,359,847.60. This trade represents a 5.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen F. Page sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.62, for a total value of $377,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 51,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,258,997.62. This trade represents a 1.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 4,339 shares of company stock worth $1,353,910 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of AeroVironment by 60.0% during the third quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 80 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC lifted its holdings in AeroVironment by 7.8% during the third quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 498 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC lifted its holdings in AeroVironment by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 4,046 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $979,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its stake in AeroVironment by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 3,709 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $897,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 1,081 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.38% of the company’s stock.

More AeroVironment News

Here are the key news stories impacting AeroVironment this week:

Positive Sentiment: AV says it is in active negotiations with the U.S. Space Force about a contract amendment to deliver BADGER phased?array antennas for the SCAR program — this indicates the company is engaged with the customer and may retain work or mitigate downside from the recent rebid news. Business Wire: AV Issues Statement

AV says it is in active negotiations with the U.S. Space Force about a contract amendment to deliver BADGER phased?array antennas for the SCAR program — this indicates the company is engaged with the customer and may retain work or mitigate downside from the recent rebid news. Positive Sentiment: Jefferies reaffirmed a Buy and kept a high $390 price target, arguing the selloff may be overdone — this provides meaningful analyst support and a sizeable upside case for buyers. Street Insider: Jefferies Defends AVAV

Jefferies reaffirmed a Buy and kept a high $390 price target, arguing the selloff may be overdone — this provides meaningful analyst support and a sizeable upside case for buyers. Positive Sentiment: Sector tailwinds (heightened demand for drones/loitering munitions amid Middle East tensions) continue to support longer?term demand for AVAV products. Forbes: AVAV & Drones

Sector tailwinds (heightened demand for drones/loitering munitions amid Middle East tensions) continue to support longer?term demand for AVAV products. Neutral Sentiment: Robert W. Baird and Piper Sandler cut price targets (to $260 and $290 respectively) but retained Outperform/Overweight stances — reduced upside expectations but still positive ratings. Benzinga: Analyst Price Target Changes

Robert W. Baird and Piper Sandler cut price targets (to $260 and $290 respectively) but retained Outperform/Overweight stances — reduced upside expectations but still positive ratings. Neutral Sentiment: Recent fundamentals: AVAV reported strong revenue growth last quarter but missed on EPS and faces margin pressure from integration and mix shifts; management has guided FY26 EPS and cited margin recovery later in the year — this is background context investors are weighing.

Recent fundamentals: AVAV reported strong revenue growth last quarter but missed on EPS and faces margin pressure from integration and mix shifts; management has guided FY26 EPS and cited margin recovery later in the year — this is background context investors are weighing. Negative Sentiment: Raymond James downgraded AVAV to Underperform amid concerns the Space Force will open a $1.4B rebid for mobile ground stations (SCAR), increasing the risk AV could lose or see reduced scope on a major contract; that downgrade sparked heavy selling. Street Insider: Raymond James Downgrade

Raymond James downgraded AVAV to Underperform amid concerns the Space Force will open a $1.4B rebid for mobile ground stations (SCAR), increasing the risk AV could lose or see reduced scope on a major contract; that downgrade sparked heavy selling. Negative Sentiment: News items and market headlines reporting a 17% intraday drop amplified the move as momentum selling and stop losses accelerated the decline. Yahoo Finance: AVAV Tumbles

About AeroVironment

(Get Free Report)

AeroVironment, Inc (NASDAQ:AVAV) is a technology company specializing in unmanned aerial systems (UAS), tactical missiles and precision loitering munitions, electric vehicle charging and scalable energy systems. Headquartered in Monrovia, California, the company develops solutions for defense, public safety and commercial markets. Their offerings include small UAS for intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, as well as advanced weapons systems designed to meet the needs of modern military operations.

The company’s unmanned aerial systems portfolio features platforms such as the Raven, Puma and Switchblade series, which are deployed by the U.S.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AeroVironment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AeroVironment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.