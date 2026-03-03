Oppenheimer Cuts Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) Price Target to $7.00

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by research analysts at Oppenheimer from $12.00 to $7.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the health services provider’s stock. Oppenheimer’s target price suggests a potential upside of 35.40% from the company’s current price.

TDOC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $9.00 target price (down from $12.00) on shares of Teladoc Health in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Bank of America upgraded Teladoc Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Leerink Partners dropped their price objective on Teladoc Health from $8.50 to $5.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Teladoc Health from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their target price on Teladoc Health from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.75.

NYSE TDOC opened at $5.17 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.95 and its 200-day moving average is $7.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $922.33 million, a PE ratio of -4.54 and a beta of 2.13. Teladoc Health has a 12-month low of $4.40 and a 12-month high of $9.94.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The health services provider reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.05. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 7.92% and a negative return on equity of 9.13%. The business had revenue of $642.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $635.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.28) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Teladoc Health has set its Q1 2026 guidance at -0.450–0.350 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at -1.100–0.700 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Teladoc Health will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Charles Divita III sold 17,138 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.63, for a total value of $130,762.94. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 201,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,533,904.68. This represents a 7.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Fernando M. Rodrigues sold 4,209 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.48, for a total transaction of $31,483.32. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 2.8% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 193,714 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,542,000 after buying an additional 5,235 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in Teladoc Health by 1,278.7% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 11,305 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 10,485 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its holdings in Teladoc Health by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 447,992 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,566,000 after buying an additional 24,124 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teladoc Health in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $615,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $89,000. 76.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Teladoc Health, Inc is a leading global provider of virtual healthcare services, offering on-demand medical consultations via phone, video, and mobile app platforms. The company connects patients with licensed physicians and specialists for non-emergency medical issues, mental health support, dermatology, and chronic condition management. By leveraging digital technologies and data analytics, Teladoc aims to enhance accessibility, reduce healthcare costs, and improve patient outcomes through personalized care plans and remote monitoring.

Teladoc’s service portfolio includes general medical visits, behavioral health sessions, expert medical services for complex cases, and wellness programs designed to support chronic disease management such as diabetes, hypertension, and heart disease.

