HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Cantor Fitzgerald Analyst Says

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Cantor Fitzgerald from $280.00 to $325.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the software maker’s stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 23.26% from the company’s previous close.

HUBS has been the topic of several other reports. Evercore set a $500.00 price target on shares of HubSpot in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of HubSpot in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of HubSpot from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on HubSpot from $600.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on shares of HubSpot from $640.00 to $515.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have given a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $454.20.

HubSpot Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HUBS opened at $263.66 on Tuesday. HubSpot has a 1 year low of $207.20 and a 1 year high of $732.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $307.43 and a 200 day moving average of $393.58. The stock has a market cap of $13.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 303.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.40.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The software maker reported $3.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.99 by $0.10. HubSpot had a net margin of 1.47% and a return on equity of 3.64%. The business had revenue of $846.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $830.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that HubSpot will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Brian Halligan sold 8,261 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.00, for a total value of $2,090,033.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 481,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $121,735,504. This represents a 1.69% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Erika Ashley Fisher sold 841 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.01, for a total value of $200,166.41. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 10,119 shares in the company, valued at $2,408,423.19. This represents a 7.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders sold 26,691 shares of company stock worth $8,136,702. 4.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HubSpot

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Strategic Advocates LLC acquired a new stake in HubSpot during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of HubSpot in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in HubSpot during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Exane Asset Management purchased a new stake in HubSpot during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of HubSpot by 783.3% in the second quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 53 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

HubSpot Company Profile

HubSpot, Inc is a software company that develops a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform designed to help organizations attract, engage and delight customers. Its primary business activities center on providing integrated marketing, sales and customer service tools that support inbound marketing strategies, content management, lead nurturing, sales automation and customer support workflows.

The company’s product suite is organized around modular “hubs” built on a central CRM: Marketing Hub, Sales Hub, Service Hub, CMS Hub and Operations Hub.

