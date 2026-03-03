South Dakota Investment Council Has $13.43 Million Stock Position in Micron Technology, Inc. $MU

South Dakota Investment Council lowered its position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 38.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 80,273 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 50,168 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $13,431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MU. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA acquired a new position in Micron Technology in the third quarter valued at about $242,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Micron Technology by 4.9% during the third quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 98,047 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $16,405,000 after purchasing an additional 4,568 shares during the period. Strive Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,346,000. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Micron Technology by 107.2% in the 3rd quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 17,983 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,009,000 after purchasing an additional 9,302 shares during the period. Finally, Becker Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Micron Technology by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,284 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the period. 80.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Micron Technology

In related news, EVP Sumit Sadana sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $429.89, for a total transaction of $10,747,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 248,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,621,747.69. The trade was a 9.16% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Manish H. Bhatia sold 26,623 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.04, for a total value of $10,410,657.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 323,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $126,495,965.44. This represents a 7.60% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 23,200 shares of company stock valued at $7,821,723 and have sold 73,623 shares valued at $27,307,408. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology News Roundup

Micron Technology Stock Performance

Here are the key news stories impacting Micron Technology this week:

Shares of NASDAQ MU opened at $412.67 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $371.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $256.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $464.46 billion, a PE ratio of 39.23 and a beta of 1.50. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.54 and a 52 week high of $455.50.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 17th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $4.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.77 by $1.01. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 22.71% and a net margin of 28.15%.The company had revenue of $13.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Micron Technology has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 8.220-8.620 EPS. Analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 14th. Investors of record on Monday, December 29th were paid a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 29th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.37%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MU has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $350.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Wedbush set a $320.00 target price on Micron Technology in a report on Thursday, December 18th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Micron Technology from $390.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Micron Technology from $360.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $371.83.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Micron Technology

About Micron Technology

(Free Report)

Micron Technology, Inc is a global semiconductor company that designs and manufactures memory and storage solutions. Its product portfolio includes dynamic random-access memory (DRAM), NAND flash memory, solid-state drives (SSDs), memory modules and embedded memory solutions for a wide range of computing and electronic devices. Micron supplies components used in data centers, enterprise and cloud infrastructure, client computing, mobile devices, automotive systems and industrial applications, and also markets consumer-facing products under the Crucial brand.

Founded in 1978 and headquartered in Boise, Idaho, Micron has grown into an international manufacturer with research, development and production facilities across multiple regions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.