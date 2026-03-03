Ross Stores, Inc. $ROST Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) by 37.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,489,530 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 1,499,520 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $379,379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 3.1% in the third quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,303 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC grew its holdings in Ross Stores by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 12,032 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,535,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,684 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 5,421 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $826,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alteri Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Alteri Wealth LLC now owns 3,882 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $592,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. 86.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ross Stores alerts:

Ross Stores Stock Down 1.6%

Shares of NASDAQ ROST opened at $202.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $65.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.61, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 52-week low of $122.36 and a 52-week high of $206.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $191.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $170.59.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ROST. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 21st. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Ross Stores from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 12th. Robert W. Baird set a $200.00 price target on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Wednesday, December 17th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $175.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Ross Stores from $181.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ross Stores presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.67.

Read Our Latest Report on Ross Stores

Ross Stores Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ross Stores, Inc (NASDAQ: ROST) is an American off?price retailer headquartered in Dublin, California, that operates the Ross Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS store formats. The company sells a broad assortment of apparel, footwear, home fashions, accessories and other soft goods, positioning itself as a value-oriented destination for brand?name and fashion merchandise at reduced prices.

Ross’s business model centers on opportunistic buying of excess inventory, closeouts, cancelled orders and overstocks from manufacturers, department stores and other suppliers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ross Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ross Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.