Ross Stores, Inc. $ROST Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) by 37.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,489,530 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 1,499,520 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $379,379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 3.1% in the third quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,303 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC grew its holdings in Ross Stores by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 12,032 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,535,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,684 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 5,421 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $826,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alteri Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Alteri Wealth LLC now owns 3,882 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $592,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. 86.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Ross Stores Stock Down 1.6%
Shares of NASDAQ ROST opened at $202.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $65.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.61, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 52-week low of $122.36 and a 52-week high of $206.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $191.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $170.59.
Ross Stores Company Profile
Ross Stores, Inc (NASDAQ: ROST) is an American off?price retailer headquartered in Dublin, California, that operates the Ross Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS store formats. The company sells a broad assortment of apparel, footwear, home fashions, accessories and other soft goods, positioning itself as a value-oriented destination for brand?name and fashion merchandise at reduced prices.
Ross’s business model centers on opportunistic buying of excess inventory, closeouts, cancelled orders and overstocks from manufacturers, department stores and other suppliers.
