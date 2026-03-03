Jewett-Cameron Trading (NASDAQ:JCTC) Major Shareholder Community Foundation Oregon Sells 6,763 Shares of Stock

Jewett-Cameron Trading Company (NASDAQ:JCTC – Get Free Report) major shareholder Community Foundation Oregon sold 6,763 shares of Jewett-Cameron Trading stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.78, for a total value of $12,038.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 763,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,359,090.52. This trade represents a 0.88% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Community Foundation Oregon also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, February 25th, Community Foundation Oregon sold 8,248 shares of Jewett-Cameron Trading stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.79, for a total value of $14,763.92.
- On Tuesday, February 24th, Community Foundation Oregon sold 3,864 shares of Jewett-Cameron Trading stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.80, for a total value of $6,955.20.
- On Monday, February 23rd, Community Foundation Oregon sold 3,550 shares of Jewett-Cameron Trading stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.80, for a total transaction of $6,390.00.
- On Friday, February 20th, Community Foundation Oregon sold 43,980 shares of Jewett-Cameron Trading stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.81, for a total transaction of $79,603.80.
- On Thursday, February 19th, Community Foundation Oregon sold 2,270 shares of Jewett-Cameron Trading stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.82, for a total transaction of $4,131.40.
- On Thursday, January 15th, Community Foundation Oregon sold 1 shares of Jewett-Cameron Trading stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.31, for a total transaction of $2.31.
- On Wednesday, January 14th, Community Foundation Oregon sold 6,324 shares of Jewett-Cameron Trading stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.31, for a total transaction of $14,608.44.
- On Friday, January 2nd, Community Foundation Oregon sold 1,487 shares of Jewett-Cameron Trading stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.27, for a total transaction of $3,375.49.
- On Wednesday, December 31st, Community Foundation Oregon sold 2,519 shares of Jewett-Cameron Trading stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.27, for a total transaction of $5,718.13.
- On Tuesday, December 30th, Community Foundation Oregon sold 4,221 shares of Jewett-Cameron Trading stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.27, for a total transaction of $9,581.67.
Jewett-Cameron Trading Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:JCTC opened at $1.79 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.30 million, a PE ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 0.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.72. Jewett-Cameron Trading Company has a 1 year low of $1.66 and a 1 year high of $4.92.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Jewett-Cameron Trading
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. DRW Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jewett-Cameron Trading in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Jewett-Cameron Trading during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jewett-Cameron Trading in the third quarter worth $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.05% of the company’s stock.
About Jewett-Cameron Trading
Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd. is a supplier of `Value-added` building materials to major home improvement center chains in the western United States. The Company concentrates on the residential repair and remodeling segment of the building materials industry.
