Xponance Inc. Makes New $2.50 Million Investment in SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF $EFAX

Xponance Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:EFAX – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 50,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,504,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Tiff Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF in the third quarter valued at about $7,125,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 4.1% in the third quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 20,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Values Added Financial LLC raised its holdings in SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Values Added Financial LLC now owns 58,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,899,000 after purchasing an additional 1,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 177,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,753,000 after purchasing an additional 10,606 shares during the period.

SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF Stock Down 2.2%

EFAX opened at $53.46 on Tuesday. SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF has a twelve month low of $38.08 and a twelve month high of $54.87. The company has a fifty day moving average of $52.65 and a 200-day moving average of $50.49. The stock has a market cap of $502.52 million, a PE ratio of 17.37 and a beta of 0.85.

About SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF

The SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (EFAX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE ex Fossil Fuels index. The fund tracks a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index that excludes companies that own fossil fuel reserves. EFAX was launched on Oct 24, 2016 and is managed by State Street.

