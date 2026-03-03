Telsey Advisory Group Reiterates “Outperform” Rating for BRC (NYSE:BRCC)

BRC (NYSE:BRCC – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Telsey Advisory Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $2.50 target price on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 288.02% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson set a $2.50 target price on shares of BRC in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of BRC in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.33.

Get BRC alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on BRC

BRC Stock Performance

NYSE BRCC opened at $0.64 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. BRC has a fifty-two week low of $0.61 and a fifty-two week high of $2.78. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.90 and a 200-day moving average of $1.22. The stock has a market cap of $160.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.60 and a beta of 0.90.

BRC (NYSE:BRCC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $112.74 million for the quarter. BRC had a negative return on equity of 11.48% and a negative net margin of 2.86%. As a group, analysts predict that BRC will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BRC

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in BRC in the third quarter valued at approximately $16,206,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of BRC by 30.3% during the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 4,297,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,629,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of BRC by 50.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,152,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,399,833 shares in the last quarter. QVIDTVM Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of BRC by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. QVIDTVM Management LLC now owns 3,400,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,775,000 after purchasing an additional 60,000 shares during the period. Finally, Nantahala Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in BRC during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,104,000. 16.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BRC

(Get Free Report)

Black Rifle Coffee Company, Inc is a veteran-owned specialty coffee roaster and retailer that offers a range of coffee products, merchandise and subscription services. The company sources, roasts and distributes its own blends and single-origin coffees, as well as ready-to-drink beverages and branded apparel. Its product lineup includes whole-bean and ground coffees, cold brew concentrates, K-cup pods and limited-edition small-batch offerings designed to appeal to active lifestyle and patriotic consumers.

Founded in 2014 by U.S.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BRC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.