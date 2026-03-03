First Eagle Investment Management LLC Has $706.67 Million Stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. $BIO

First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Free Report) by 0.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,520,319 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,006 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Bio-Rad Laboratories worth $706,672,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 52.9% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 104 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 115.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 142 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 82.0% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 202 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 24.0% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 207 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. 65.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on BIO. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $358.50.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Stock Performance

Shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories stock opened at $279.78 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $297.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $301.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 1.18. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $211.43 and a fifty-two week high of $343.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 5.62 and a quick ratio of 4.19.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The medical research company reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by ($0.06). Bio-Rad Laboratories had a net margin of 29.42% and a return on equity of 3.86%. The firm had revenue of $693.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $694.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 10.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Bio-Rad Laboratories

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc is a global provider of life science research and clinical diagnostic products. The company operates through two primary business segments: Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics. Within the Life Science segment, Bio-Rad offers instruments, reagents and consumables for protein analysis, cell biology, gene expression and other molecular biology applications. The Clinical Diagnostics segment supplies quality control products, blood-typing reagents and instruments, and molecular diagnostic assays used in blood screening, infectious disease testing and routine clinical laboratories.

Founded in 1952 by David and Alice Schwartz and headquartered in Hercules, California, Bio-Rad has grown its footprint across the Americas, Europe, Asia-Pacific and other regions.

