Franklin Resources, Inc. $BEN Shares Bought by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Free Report) by 234.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 99,631 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 69,802 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $2,304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BEN. Capital A Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Franklin Resources by 3,869.2% in the 2nd quarter. Capital A Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,032 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Franklin Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Total Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources during the second quarter worth $27,000. Consultiva Wealth Management CORP. boosted its holdings in Franklin Resources by 177.1% in the second quarter. Consultiva Wealth Management CORP. now owns 1,283 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Franklin Resources by 129.1% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,313 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the period. 47.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Franklin Resources alerts:

Franklin Resources Trading Up 1.7%

BEN opened at $27.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $14.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.46. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.25 and a 52 week high of $28.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Franklin Resources Dividend Announcement

Franklin Resources ( NYSE:BEN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 30th. The closed-end fund reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 6.97% and a return on equity of 9.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.9%. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 122.22%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on BEN shares. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Franklin Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 31st. TD Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Franklin Resources in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Franklin Resources from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Franklin Resources in a report on Monday, December 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $25.89.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Franklin Resources

Franklin Resources Profile

(Free Report)

Franklin Resources, Inc, doing business as Franklin Templeton, is a global investment management organization that offers a wide range of asset management solutions to institutional and individual investors. The firm’s core focus is on delivering active portfolio management across equities, fixed income, multi-asset strategies and alternative investments. Franklin Templeton’s product lineup includes mutual funds, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), closed-end funds, separately managed accounts and sub-advisory services designed to meet varying risk-return objectives and income needs.

Founded in 1947 by Rupert H.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.