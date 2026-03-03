Alliant Energy Corporation $LNT Shares Sold by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Alliant Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:LNT – Free Report) by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 42,662 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,793 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $2,876,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Country Trust Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy during the second quarter worth $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Alliant Energy by 84.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. MRP Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Alliant Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Alliant Energy by 256.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital A Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 5,709.1% in the second quarter. Capital A Wealth Management LLC now owns 639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.90% of the company’s stock.

Alliant Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LNT opened at $72.33 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.60 billion, a PE ratio of 22.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $67.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.81. Alliant Energy Corporation has a 1 year low of $57.09 and a 1 year high of $72.63.

Alliant Energy Increases Dividend

Alliant Energy ( NASDAQ:LNT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 19th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 18.57% and a return on equity of 11.51%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $673.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Alliant Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.360-3.460 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Alliant Energy Corporation will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 30th were given a dividend of $0.535 per share. This is an increase from Alliant Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 30th. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.94%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on LNT. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price on shares of Alliant Energy in a report on Monday, November 24th. Barclays upgraded shares of Alliant Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Alliant Energy in a report on Friday, January 9th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Alliant Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Alliant Energy in a research report on Sunday, February 22nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alliant Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.50.

Alliant Energy Company Profile

Alliant Energy Corporation (NASDAQ: LNT) is a publicly traded energy holding company headquartered in Madison, Wisconsin, that provides regulated electric and natural gas utility services in the American Midwest. The company serves customers primarily in Wisconsin and Iowa through its regulated utility subsidiaries and operates as an integrated provider responsible for generation, transmission and distribution of energy to residential, commercial and industrial customers.

Alliant Energy’s core activities include operating and maintaining electric generation assets, managing the regional transmission and distribution network, and delivering natural gas service to its franchise territories.

