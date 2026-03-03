ON (NYSE:ONON) Given Outperform Rating at Telsey Advisory Group

ON (NYSE:ONON – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Telsey Advisory Group in a report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $65.00 target price on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 38.92% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of ON from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Barclays lowered their target price on ON from $69.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Bank of America upped their price objective on ON from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 13th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ON in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of ON to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ON has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.86.
ON Stock Up 0.7%
ON (NYSE:ONON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.06. ON had a return on equity of 14.81% and a net margin of 7.45%.The firm had revenue of $937.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $727.55 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ON will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On ON
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ON by 639.7% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the period. Caitlin John LLC bought a new stake in ON in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ON during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in shares of ON by 555.1% during the 4th quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 701 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Private Client Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of ON by 109.9% in the 4th quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the period. 36.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Key Headlines Impacting ON
Here are the key news stories impacting ON this week:
- Positive Sentiment: On said full?year 2025 net sales topped CHF 3.0 billion for the first time and reported record margins, highlighting stronger-than-expected scale and profitability improvement. On Holding Tops CHF 3 Billion in 2025 Sales as Margins Hit Record Highs
- Positive Sentiment: Q4 results beat expectations: EPS $0.32 vs. $0.26 est and revenue $937.29M vs. $727.55M est; company posted a 7.45% net margin and 14.81% ROE — data that supports higher profitability and justifies a premium multiple. View Press Release
- Positive Sentiment: Options flow showed heavy bullish positioning ahead of the print — ~82,420 calls traded (?377% above average), indicating elevated trader optimism or hedged bullish bets that can amplify intraday moves. On Holding (NYSE:ONON) NYSE Composite Sees Call Surge
- Neutral Sentiment: The company filed its Form 20?F and released the full quarter/year report — routine disclosure; useful for model updates but not an incremental catalyst by itself. On Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year Results, and the Filing of its Annual Report on Form 20-F for 2025
- Negative Sentiment: CNBC noted that while sales and profitability were record highs, the company’s forward guidance fell short of some analyst expectations — a likely reason for any intraday pullback as investors reassess growth trajectory versus valuation. Swiss sneaker maker posts record sales, but guidance falls short of expectations
ON Company Profile
On Holding AG, commonly known as On, is a Swiss performance footwear and apparel company headquartered in Zurich. Founded in 2010, the company designs, develops and sells running shoes, performance apparel and accessories for road, trail and everyday use. On’s product philosophy centers on engineered cushioning and responsiveness intended to serve both serious athletes and lifestyle consumers.
On is best known for its proprietary midsole technology and distinctive sole architecture, marketed under names such as the Cloud family of shoes and related performance lines.
