South Dakota Investment Council Has $12.97 Million Position in General Dynamics Corporation $GD

South Dakota Investment Council lessened its holdings in shares of General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 38,042 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 10,808 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $12,972,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its holdings in General Dynamics by 453.3% in the third quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 9,418 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,212,000 after acquiring an additional 7,716 shares during the last quarter. Gold Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in General Dynamics by 73.5% during the 3rd quarter. Gold Investment Management Ltd. now owns 10,700 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,649,000 after purchasing an additional 4,532 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 917,424 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $312,842,000 after purchasing an additional 32,262 shares during the last quarter. Davis Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,007,000. Finally, Rockland Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 703.4% during the third quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 10,548 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,597,000 after buying an additional 9,235 shares during the last quarter. 86.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

General Dynamics Trading Up 2.2%

NYSE:GD opened at $364.78 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $353.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $341.22. General Dynamics Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $239.20 and a fifty-two week high of $369.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.63 billion, a PE ratio of 23.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.39.

General Dynamics Announces Dividend

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The aerospace company reported $4.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.11 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $14.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.77 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 17.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.15 EPS. General Dynamics has set its FY 2026 guidance at 16.100-16.200 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that General Dynamics Corporation will post 14.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 16th were issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 16th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is 38.83%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP David Paddock sold 20,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.92, for a total transaction of $6,818,971.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 36,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,272,808.48. This represents a 35.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Mark Rayha sold 4,370 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.79, for a total value of $1,524,212.30. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 7,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,767,997.44. This represents a 35.51% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on GD. Wolfe Research lifted their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 12th. BNP Paribas Exane decreased their price objective on General Dynamics from $420.00 to $410.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $398.00 target price on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Wall Street Zen lowered General Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 31st. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $371.00 to $389.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, General Dynamics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $376.26.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on GD

General Dynamics Profile

(Free Report)

General Dynamics is a major American aerospace and defense contractor that designs, manufactures and supports a broad range of products and services for government and commercial customers worldwide. Headquartered in the United States (Reston, Virginia), the company supplies platforms and systems used by armed forces, civil authorities and private operators across multiple domains including air, land, sea and cyber.

Its principal activities span several operating businesses: a business aviation unit that develops and supports Gulfstream business jets; land systems that produce armored combat vehicles and related logistics and sustainment services; marine systems that design and construct submarines and surface ships for navies; and mission systems and information technology operations that provide command-and-control, communications, cybersecurity and systems-integration services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.