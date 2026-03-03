Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) Earns Buy Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $10.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target points to a potential upside of 120.75% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. UBS Group set a $11.00 price target on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a report on Thursday, December 4th. Citigroup reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Raymond James Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Taysha Gene Therapies from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.91.

TSHA stock opened at $4.53 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.41. The company has a current ratio of 10.48, a quick ratio of 10.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Taysha Gene Therapies has a 12-month low of $1.05 and a 12-month high of $6.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of -13.73 and a beta of 1.02.

In related news, CFO Kamran Alam sold 23,849 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.61, for a total value of $109,943.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 1,443,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,655,853.46. This trade represents a 1.62% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sukumar Nagendran sold 26,918 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.61, for a total value of $124,091.98. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 1,317,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,073,163.29. This represents a 2.00% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 598,623 shares of company stock worth $2,822,188 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.78% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TSHA. Marex Group plc bought a new stake in Taysha Gene Therapies during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Taysha Gene Therapies during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. boosted its position in Taysha Gene Therapies by 81.8% during the third quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 9,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 4,333 shares in the last quarter. Arrowpoint Investment Partners Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in Taysha Gene Therapies in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Taysha Gene Therapies by 156.5% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 17,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 10,742 shares in the last quarter. 77.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc (NASDAQ: TSHA) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing gene therapies for rare monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. Using a proprietary adeno-associated viral (AAV) vector platform, the company engineers novel capsids and regulatory elements to optimize delivery and expression of therapeutic genes. Its pipeline features lead programs such as TSHA-102 for GM2 gangliosidoses (Tay–Sachs and Sandhoff diseases), TSHA-101 for GM1 gangliosidosis and TSHA-103 for aromatic l-amino acid decarboxylase (AADC) deficiency, alongside earlier-stage candidates targeting other life-threatening pediatric CNS disorders.

Founded in 2019 and headquartered in Dallas, Texas, Taysha Gene Therapies completed its initial public offering in May 2021.

