Monness Crespi & Hardt Lowers MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Price Target to $370.00

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at Monness Crespi & Hardt from $475.00 to $370.00 in a report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 13.84% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Macquarie Infrastructure increased their target price on MongoDB from $305.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $425.00 price objective on shares of MongoDB in a research note on Monday. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of MongoDB from $440.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 2nd. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of MongoDB from $330.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson cut their target price on MongoDB from $465.00 to $385.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-five have assigned a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $397.09.

Get MongoDB alerts:

View Our Latest Report on MongoDB

MongoDB Stock Down 1.1%

MDB opened at $325.01 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.45 billion, a PE ratio of -373.57 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $383.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $351.77. MongoDB has a 52 week low of $140.78 and a 52 week high of $444.72.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $695.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $669.40 million. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 1.12% and a negative net margin of 3.06%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that MongoDB will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at MongoDB

In related news, CAO Thomas Bull sold 555 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $413.86, for a total value of $229,692.30. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 10,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,463,066.24. This represents a 4.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 10,000 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction on Friday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $417.83, for a total value of $4,178,300.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 1,041,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $435,093,064.28. This trade represents a 0.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 57,354 shares of company stock valued at $23,474,994 over the last 90 days. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of MongoDB

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC grew its holdings in MongoDB by 1,220.0% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 66 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in MongoDB during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in MongoDB by 110.9% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 97 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in MongoDB during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its position in MongoDB by 144.3% during the 2nd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. 89.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

More MongoDB News

Here are the key news stories impacting MongoDB this week:

MongoDB Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MongoDB, Inc is a software company best known for developing MongoDB, a general-purpose, document-oriented database designed for modern application development. The company’s platform is built to support high-performance, scalable data storage and retrieval for use cases such as cloud-native applications, mobile backends, real-time analytics, and content management. MongoDB offers a mix of open-source software, commercial server distributions, and subscription-based services that include technical support, training and professional services.

The company traces its origins to 2007 when it was founded as 10gen by Dwight Merriman and Eliot Horowitz; it later adopted the MongoDB name and completed a public listing in 2017.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MongoDB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MongoDB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.