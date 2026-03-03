BTIG Research Lowers Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) Price Target to $150.00

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by investment analysts at BTIG Research from $160.00 to $150.00 in a research note issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. BTIG Research’s price target indicates a potential upside of 11.79% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on MAA. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $153.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Scotiabank lowered shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $146.00 to $142.00 in a report on Friday, December 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $150.00 to $158.00 in a report on Friday, January 9th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $132.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mid-America Apartment Communities currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $153.05.

Get Mid-America Apartment Communities alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on MAA

Mid-America Apartment Communities Trading Up 0.2%

NYSE:MAA opened at $134.18 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.69 billion, a PE ratio of 35.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $135.42 and its 200 day moving average is $135.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a 12 month low of $125.75 and a 12 month high of $173.38.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.22 by ($1.74). The firm had revenue of $555.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $556.80 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 7.44% and a net margin of 20.23%.The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.23 EPS. Mid-America Apartment Communities has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 2.050-2.170 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 8.350-8.710 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Mid-America Apartment Communities will post 8.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, EVP Adrian Hill bought 758 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock in a transaction on Friday, December 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $131.83 per share, with a total value of $99,927.14. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president owned 48,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,428,821.78. This trade represents a 1.58% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert J. Delpriore sold 5,426 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.23, for a total transaction of $750,035.98. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 49,745 shares in the company, valued at $6,876,251.35. This represents a 9.83% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 6,079 shares of company stock valued at $838,698. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mid-America Apartment Communities

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Tobam bought a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 65.2% during the fourth quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC bought a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. 93.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

More Mid-America Apartment Communities News

Here are the key news stories impacting Mid-America Apartment Communities this week:

Positive Sentiment: MAA declared its regular quarterly preferred dividend of $1.0625 on its 8.50% Series I preferred shares, supporting income stability for preferred holders and signaling cash?flow capacity. MAA Announces Regular Quarterly Preferred Dividend

MAA declared its regular quarterly preferred dividend of $1.0625 on its 8.50% Series I preferred shares, supporting income stability for preferred holders and signaling cash?flow capacity. Neutral Sentiment: Management presented at Citi’s Miami Global Property CEO Conference; investor outreach and any color on strategy, rent trends, or capital allocation could influence sentiment if new guidance or portfolio commentary emerges. MAA Presents at Citi’s Miami Global Property CEO Conference 2026 Transcript

Management presented at Citi’s Miami Global Property CEO Conference; investor outreach and any color on strategy, rent trends, or capital allocation could influence sentiment if new guidance or portfolio commentary emerges. Neutral Sentiment: A recent writeup titled “Zacks Research Issues Optimistic Outlook for MAA Earnings” appeared on AmericanBankingNews — monitor for whether this contains substantive model changes or is commentary only. Zacks Research Issues Optimistic Outlook for MAA Earnings

A recent writeup titled “Zacks Research Issues Optimistic Outlook for MAA Earnings” appeared on AmericanBankingNews — monitor for whether this contains substantive model changes or is commentary only. Negative Sentiment: Zacks Research trimmed several forward EPS estimates across 2026–2028 (Q2–Q4 2026 and FY2026–FY2028) by small amounts (mostly $0.01–$0.03 per quarter; FY2026 cut to $8.56 from $8.58 previously and FY2027/FY2028 modestly reduced). While the cuts are modest, they lower near?term expectations versus prior guidance and the street consensus (consensus FY current year ~ $8.84), which can weigh on valuation given MAA’s elevated P/E. Source summary: MarketBeat MAA page. MAA Research/Estimate Updates

About Mid-America Apartment Communities

(Get Free Report)

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc (NYSE: MAA) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the acquisition, development, redevelopment and operation of multifamily residential properties. The company focuses on high-barrier-to-entry apartment communities, offering a mix of one-, two- and three-bedroom homes designed to meet the needs of diverse renter demographics. Its integrated business model encompasses property management, leasing, maintenance and customer service, providing residents with a comprehensive living experience under one ownership platform.

MAA’s portfolio comprises more than 100 communities and over 40,000 apartment homes across key Sun Belt markets.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.