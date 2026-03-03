Miramar Capital LLC Sells 4,506 Shares of Broadcom Inc. $AVGO

Miramar Capital LLC decreased its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 5.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,558 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 4,506 shares during the quarter. Broadcom makes up about 5.9% of Miramar Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Miramar Capital LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $26,577,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AVGO. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC increased its position in Broadcom by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 4,781 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,577,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,170 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $716,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Broadcom by 0.7% in the third quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,273 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,410,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. McHugh Group LLC raised its position in Broadcom by 0.4% during the third quarter. McHugh Group LLC now owns 8,433 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,782,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith Thornton Advisors LLC raised its position in Broadcom by 1.4% during the third quarter. Smith Thornton Advisors LLC now owns 2,313 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $763,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AVGO. Raymond James Financial set a $420.00 price target on shares of Broadcom and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 20th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $430.00 target price (up from $375.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, December 12th. DA Davidson raised Broadcom to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Broadcom from $400.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 12th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $500.00 price objective (up from $450.00) on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, December 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $432.13.

In other news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 38,281 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.65, for a total transaction of $12,542,769.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 266,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,316,759.10. This represents a 12.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.82, for a total value of $10,434,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 277,237 shares in the company, valued at $96,428,573.34. This represents a 9.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 779,101 shares of company stock worth $283,804,325. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $318.82 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $335.88 and its 200-day moving average is $342.81. The company has a market cap of $1.51 trillion, a P/E ratio of 66.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.21. Broadcom Inc. has a 52-week low of $138.10 and a 52-week high of $414.61.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 11th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $18.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.46 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 37.45% and a net margin of 36.20%.The firm’s revenue was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 22nd were given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 22nd. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. This is a positive change from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.62%.

Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ: AVGO) is a global technology company that designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions for a broad range of markets. The company’s semiconductor business provides components and systems for wired and wireless communications, enterprise and cloud storage, networking and broadband access, serving original equipment manufacturers, cloud service providers, telecommunications carriers and industrial customers worldwide. Broadcom is headquartered in Irvine, California, and operates globally with research, development and sales organizations across North America, Europe and Asia.

On the semiconductor side, Broadcom’s portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) and application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) solutions, radio-frequency and connectivity components, Ethernet switching and PHY devices, storage adapters and controllers, optical transceivers and other networking silicon.

