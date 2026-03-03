Miramar Capital LLC Sells 4,506 Shares of Broadcom Inc. $AVGO

Miramar Capital LLC decreased its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 5.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,558 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 4,506 shares during the quarter. Broadcom makes up about 5.9% of Miramar Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Miramar Capital LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $26,577,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AVGO. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC increased its position in Broadcom by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 4,781 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,577,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,170 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $716,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Broadcom by 0.7% in the third quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,273 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,410,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. McHugh Group LLC raised its position in Broadcom by 0.4% during the third quarter. McHugh Group LLC now owns 8,433 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,782,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith Thornton Advisors LLC raised its position in Broadcom by 1.4% during the third quarter. Smith Thornton Advisors LLC now owns 2,313 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $763,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Broadcom News Summary
Here are the key news stories impacting Broadcom this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Analysts and coverage note Broadcom’s AI franchise remains the primary growth driver — the stock’s 60% one?year run reflects rapid AI revenue expansion that could support upside if guidance beats. Should You Buy Broadcom Stock Before Thursday? Here’s What History and Wall Street Suggest
- Positive Sentiment: Product roadmap: Broadcom announced a 2nm custom compute SoC for AI clusters and a BroadPeak RF front?end SoC targeting 5G/6G — moves that reinforce data?center and telecom leadership and could support longer?term revenue and margin strength. Broadcom’s 2nm SoC And BroadPeak Aim At AI And 6G Growth
- Positive Sentiment: Competitive positioning: Morgan Stanley coverage on Marvell notes Broadcom is the main source of share pressure — implying Broadcom is winning design engagements in data?center/AI networking. Marvell’s Solid Underlying Demand Should Offset Any Share Loss, Morgan Stanley Says
- Positive Sentiment: Bullish institutional view: Robert W. Baird reiterated a Buy rating, signaling some analysts still expect upside into earnings. Robert W. Baird Maintains Buy Rating on Broadcom Inc. (AVGO) Stock
- Neutral Sentiment: Earnings catalyst: Broadcom reports after the close tomorrow — results and forward commentary on AI revenue growth, margins and bookings are the key near?term drivers and could produce volatility. Broadcom (AVGO) To Report Earnings Tomorrow: Here Is What To Expect
- Neutral Sentiment: Mixed outlook pieces highlight AI revenue doubling but warn of margin pressure and valuation — the story is positive for top?line growth but raises execution and multiple?risk questions ahead of guidance. Buy, Sell or Hold Broadcom Stock? Key Tips Ahead of Q1 Earnings
- Neutral Sentiment: Valuation check: Some models show a “deep discount” into earnings but short?term returns have been weak — near?term risk/reward depends heavily on this quarter’s guidance. Broadcom: Deep Discount Before Earnings
- Negative Sentiment: Analyst trim: RBC cut its price target from $370 to $340 and moved to sector perform, signaling reduced near?term upside from current levels. RBC Lowers Price Target
- Negative Sentiment: Governance/headline risk: Reports show CEO Hock Tan’s 2025 pay package at $205.3M — a potential PR/governance overhang that can pressure sentiment. AI boom drives Broadcom CEO Hock Tan’s 2025 pay package to $205.3M
- Negative Sentiment: Market timing caution: High?profile commentators (Jim Cramer) warned the stock is “too hard to own right now,” which can amplify selling pressure into earnings. Jim Cramer on Broadcom: “This Is One of Those That’s Just Too Hard to Own Right Now”
Analysts Set New Price Targets
View Our Latest Research Report on AVGO
Insider Activity at Broadcom
In other news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 38,281 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.65, for a total transaction of $12,542,769.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 266,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,316,759.10. This represents a 12.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.82, for a total value of $10,434,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 277,237 shares in the company, valued at $96,428,573.34. This represents a 9.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 779,101 shares of company stock worth $283,804,325. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Broadcom Trading Down 0.2%
Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $318.82 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $335.88 and its 200-day moving average is $342.81. The company has a market cap of $1.51 trillion, a P/E ratio of 66.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.21. Broadcom Inc. has a 52-week low of $138.10 and a 52-week high of $414.61.
Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 11th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $18.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.46 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 37.45% and a net margin of 36.20%.The firm’s revenue was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.
Broadcom Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 22nd were given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 22nd. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. This is a positive change from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.62%.
Broadcom Company Profile
Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ: AVGO) is a global technology company that designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions for a broad range of markets. The company’s semiconductor business provides components and systems for wired and wireless communications, enterprise and cloud storage, networking and broadband access, serving original equipment manufacturers, cloud service providers, telecommunications carriers and industrial customers worldwide. Broadcom is headquartered in Irvine, California, and operates globally with research, development and sales organizations across North America, Europe and Asia.
On the semiconductor side, Broadcom’s portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) and application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) solutions, radio-frequency and connectivity components, Ethernet switching and PHY devices, storage adapters and controllers, optical transceivers and other networking silicon.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Broadcom
- The gold chart Wall Street is terrified of…
- America’s 1776 happening again
- Buy this Gold Stock Before May 2026
- I’m 70 With $1.5M: Would Converting $120K a Year to a Roth Be Smart or a Costly Mistake? (Ask An Advisor)
- ALERT: Drop these 5 stocks before the market opens tomorrow!
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.