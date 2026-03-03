Level Four Advisory Services LLC Has $72.95 Million Holdings in Invesco QQQ $QQQ

Level Four Advisory Services LLC lessened its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 121,507 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,638 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ comprises 2.5% of Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $72,950,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Navigoe LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter. Navigoe LLC now owns 60 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. PayPay Securities Corp raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 78.9% in the third quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 68 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the third quarter worth $42,000. Accent Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 43.1% during the third quarter. Accent Capital Management LLC now owns 83 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Canoe Financial LP purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ during the third quarter worth about $64,000. 44.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Key Stories Impacting Invesco QQQ
Here are the key news stories impacting Invesco QQQ this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Market resilience: several market commentators note Wall Street has so far shrugged off early Iran-related shocks, supporting a bounce in large-cap growth names that anchor QQQ. Dow Jones And U.S. Stocks Outlook: War Begins, Wall Street Unfazed (For Now!)
- Positive Sentiment: De?escalation possibility: some analysts argue the Iran conflict could de?escalate quickly, which would likely relieve oil-driven inflation fears and help risk assets, benefiting QQQ’s tech-heavy exposure. Iran War: De-Escalation Could Come Quickly, Sell Oil And Gold Into Strength
- Positive Sentiment: Potential software rebound: sector-focused ETF commentary highlights areas of potential recovery in software — a rebound in software names would flow through to QQQ performance. Use These ETFs for a Possible Software Stock Rebound
- Neutral Sentiment: Expanded pre?market options trading: Longbridge launched pre?market U.S. options trading — could increase liquidity and allow global investors to position in QQQ earlier, but immediate impact is uncertain. Longbridge Securities Launches the World’s First Pre-Market U.S. Options Trading
- Neutral Sentiment: General market tone: weekly market commentary urges calm and notes mixed signals — a reminder that short-term moves may be driven more by headlines than fundamentals. Weekly Market Pulse: Keep Calm And Carry On
- Negative Sentiment: Geopolitical escalation risk: multiple deep?dive pieces warn that a protracted Iran conflict or disruption in the Strait of Hormuz would lift oil/gold and trigger risk?off flows, pressuring QQQ’s growth and tech concentrations. Diplomacy Is Over: Assessing The Severe Market Risks Of A Protracted Iran War Iran, The Strait Of Hormuz, And 21 Miles Of Water That Could Shake Wall Street
- Negative Sentiment: Tech rotation & earnings pressure: commentary warns the “anything?AI” trade is cooling and earnings season ended on a weak note — both factors weigh on QQQ-heavy AI and mega?cap growth names. Tech Bulls Are Losing It: The Anything-AI Trade Is Now Broken Earnings Season Ends On A Down Note; Next Up: Rates, Risk, And Rotation
- Negative Sentiment: Direct pre?market weakness: ETF updates flagged a sharp pre?market drop earlier (driven by the headlines above), which set up today’s rebound as traders reassess risk. Invesco QQQ Trust ETF (QQQ) Daily Update, 3/2/2026
Invesco QQQ Stock Performance
Invesco QQQ Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 22nd were given a dividend of $0.7941 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 22nd. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $3.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%.
Invesco QQQ Profile
PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.
