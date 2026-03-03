Level Four Advisory Services LLC Has $72.95 Million Holdings in Invesco QQQ $QQQ

Level Four Advisory Services LLC lessened its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 121,507 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,638 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ comprises 2.5% of Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $72,950,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Navigoe LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter. Navigoe LLC now owns 60 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. PayPay Securities Corp raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 78.9% in the third quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 68 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the third quarter worth $42,000. Accent Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 43.1% during the third quarter. Accent Capital Management LLC now owns 83 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Canoe Financial LP purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ during the third quarter worth about $64,000. 44.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

Key Stories Impacting Invesco QQQ

Here are the key news stories impacting Invesco QQQ this week:

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

Invesco QQQ Increases Dividend

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ opened at $608.09 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $616.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $606.86. Invesco QQQ has a twelve month low of $402.39 and a twelve month high of $637.01.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 22nd were given a dividend of $0.7941 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 22nd. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $3.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%.

Invesco QQQ Profile

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.