HC Wainwright Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG)

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $7.00 price target on the electronics maker’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 286.74% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Plug Power in a research note on Monday, November 24th. Clear Str raised Plug Power from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 31st. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Plug Power in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. BMO Capital Markets restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $1.00 price target on shares of Plug Power in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Plug Power from $3.50 to $2.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and five have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.73.

NASDAQ:PLUG opened at $1.81 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.26. The stock has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Plug Power has a 12 month low of $0.69 and a 12 month high of $4.58.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The electronics maker reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $225.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.38 million. Plug Power had a negative return on equity of 105.98% and a negative net margin of 313.69%.During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.48) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Plug Power will post -1.21 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Jose Luis Crespo bought 37,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.34 per share, for a total transaction of $87,282.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 307,332 shares in the company, valued at $719,156.88. The trade was a 13.81% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Benjamin Haycraft sold 40,000 shares of Plug Power stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.20, for a total transaction of $88,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 373,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $822,379.80. This represents a 9.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Plug Power by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 129,599,295 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $255,311,000 after buying an additional 19,967,339 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Plug Power during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,684,000. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in shares of Plug Power by 292.1% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 10,830,893 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $25,236,000 after acquiring an additional 8,068,713 shares during the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 110.7% in the fourth quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 737,112 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after purchasing an additional 7,640,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Plug Power by 29.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,258,283 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $63,549,000 after purchasing an additional 7,416,943 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.48% of the company’s stock.

Plug Power Company Profile

Plug Power Inc is a U.S.-based company specializing in the design and manufacture of hydrogen fuel cell systems that serve as clean energy replacements for conventional batteries in electric vehicles and material handling equipment. Its core solutions include ProGen fuel cell engines, GenDrive power systems for forklifts and warehouse vehicles, and GenFuel hydrogen refueling infrastructure. These offerings are sold as standalone components or integrated turnkey solutions under the GenKey brand, providing customers with on-site refueling, equipment installation and maintenance services.

In addition to its fuel cell and refueling products, Plug Power develops backup power and off-grid energy solutions through its GenSure line, which targets telecommunications, data centers and utility applications.

