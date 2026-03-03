Oak Grove Capital LLC Lowers Holdings in RTX Corporation $RTX

Oak Grove Capital LLC reduced its holdings in shares of RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 67.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,607 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,600 shares during the period. Oak Grove Capital LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $771,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in shares of RTX in the second quarter worth $29,000. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. purchased a new position in RTX in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Access Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in RTX in the second quarter valued at $31,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its position in RTX by 57.4% in the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dogwood Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of RTX by 57.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RTX opened at $212.13 on Tuesday. RTX Corporation has a one year low of $112.27 and a one year high of $212.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $284.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.42. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $195.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $177.42.

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $24.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.65 billion. RTX had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 7.60%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.54 EPS. RTX has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.600-6.800 EPS. Analysts anticipate that RTX Corporation will post 6.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Investors of record on Friday, February 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 20th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. RTX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.84%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird set a $225.00 target price on shares of RTX in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $204.00 price objective on shares of RTX in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of RTX from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on RTX from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on shares of RTX in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.50.

In other news, EVP Neil G. Mitchill, Jr. sold 35,755 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.56, for a total transaction of $7,349,797.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 59,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,242,331.36. This represents a 37.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Dantaya M. Williams sold 12,713 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.83, for a total value of $2,578,577.79. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 16,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,397,199.67. This represents a 43.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 89,255 shares of company stock worth $18,151,956 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

RTX (NYSE: RTX) is a U.S.-based aerospace and defense company that designs, manufactures and services advanced systems for commercial, military and governmental customers worldwide. The company was created through the 2020 combination of Raytheon Company and United Technologies Corporation and later adopted the RTX name, positioning itself as a diversified provider across the aerospace and defense value chain.

RTX’s operations span a broad set of capabilities. Its commercial aerospace businesses include Pratt & Whitney aircraft engines and Collins Aerospace systems, which supply propulsion, avionics, aerostructures, interiors and integrated aircraft systems.

