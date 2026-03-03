Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Purchases 18,266 Shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF $VYMI

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI – Free Report) by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 121,985 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,266 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC owned 0.08% of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF worth $10,330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 17,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,456,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Zhang Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 50,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,240,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Wise Wealth Partners boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wise Wealth Partners now owns 30,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,547,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Choreo LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 12,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,037,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Trading Down 1.6%

VYMI opened at $99.50 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.09. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1-year low of $65.08 and a 1-year high of $101.71. The stock has a market cap of $16.49 billion, a PE ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 0.69.

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that are expected to pay above average dividends over the next 12 months. VYMI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.