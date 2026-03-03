iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF $SCZ Holdings Lifted by Kingsview Wealth Management LLC

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Free Report) by 544.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 95,112 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 80,363 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.06% of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF worth $7,297,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 5,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Bestgate Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bestgate Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 985 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC now owns 23,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,812,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 30,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,180,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 1.7%

Shares of NASDAQ SCZ opened at $84.24 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.64 and a fifty-two week high of $86.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.31. The stock has a market cap of $14.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.79 and a beta of 0.89.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 16th were given a dividend of $1.4974 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 392.0%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 16th.

