Bloom Energy Corporation $BE Shares Sold by Legato Capital Management LLC

Legato Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy Corporation (NYSE:BE – Free Report) by 42.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 25,059 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,636 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Bloom Energy were worth $2,119,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BE. Bayforest Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Bloom Energy in the first quarter valued at about $2,055,000. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,820,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in Bloom Energy by 674.7% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,626 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Bloom Energy by 50.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,498,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,127,000 after purchasing an additional 836,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth boosted its position in Bloom Energy by 30.7% during the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 20,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 4,716 shares in the last quarter. 77.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bloom Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Bloom Energy to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Bloom Energy to $184.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Daiwa Securities Group set a $98.00 target price on Bloom Energy in a research note on Tuesday, December 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Bloom Energy to $149.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Bloom Energy in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $153.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $131.87.

Insider Activity

In other Bloom Energy news, Director Gary S. Pinkus sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.80, for a total value of $207,250.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 4,149 shares in the company, valued at $687,904.20. The trade was a 23.15% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Satish Chitoori sold 1,521 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.37, for a total value of $211,981.77. Following the sale, the insider owned 230,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,057,469.29. This represents a 0.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 268,788 shares of company stock worth $45,575,889 over the last three months. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Bloom Energy Stock Performance

Bloom Energy stock opened at $166.07 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $46.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -437.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.35 and a beta of 3.11. Bloom Energy Corporation has a 12 month low of $15.15 and a 12 month high of $180.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54, a current ratio of 5.98 and a quick ratio of 4.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $136.29 and its 200-day moving average is $106.53.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $777.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $647.59 million. Bloom Energy had a negative net margin of 4.37% and a positive return on equity of 7.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. Bloom Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.330-1.480 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Bloom Energy Corporation will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

About Bloom Energy

(Free Report)

Bloom Energy is a clean energy technology company that designs, manufactures and deploys solid oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation. Its flagship product, the Bloom Energy Server, converts natural gas, biogas or hydrogen into electricity through an electrochemical reaction, offering customers a reliable, low-carbon alternative to grid power. The company also provides a suite of services that includes system installation, remote monitoring and preventative maintenance to ensure long-term performance and uptime.

Founded in 2001 by Dr.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bloom Energy Corporation (NYSE:BE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bloom Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bloom Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.